Tyson Fury wears very daring outfit as Gypsy King attends huge Man Utd v Liverpool FA Cup heavyweight clash





TYSON FURY was spotted wearing a very daring outfit today at Old Trafford. The WBC heavyweight champion was seen inspecting the pitch ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final between United and Liverpool. 5 Fury was seen wearing a bright green tracksuit at Old Trafford Credit: Getty 5 He filmed a short video for the FA Cup Credit: Getty 5 And did his best Erik ten Hag impression while sitting in the dugout. Credit: Getty But her bold outfit choice caught the attention of netizens on social media. Fury seemed to embrace the St. Patrick's Day spirit as he wore a bright green tracksuit, which he teamed with a pair of dark walking boots. He wore a down jacket over it and a Stetson hat. In the video, he is seen emerging from the Old Trafford tunnel before holding out his arms and saying “This is where it happens!” Fury is an avid Manchester United fan and is friends with former Red Cristiano Ronaldo and goalkeeper Andre Onana. Some fans were confused by Fury's outfit and called it out on X. One of them asked: “What is he wearing?” Another wrote: “Why is he dressed like a happy green giant? » 5 He then spoke to the media about his participation in the match. Credit: Getty 5 Fury was in Saudi Arabia last week to watch AJ vs. Ngannou Credit: Reuters CASINO SPECIAL – BEST CASINO WELCOME OFFERS Others were simply stunned by Fury's size. One wrote: “The man is so big compared to security.” Tyson Fury and Paris spend 140 bargains at Asda and say 'Boris Johnson would be proud' of his savings Another said: “Looks like a giant next to the little security man!!” United face Liverpool today at 3.30pm with a place in the semi-final at Wembley on the line. Despite United's poor league form this season, United managed to hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw earlier this season – which will give the Old Trafford faithful some hope in the derby.

