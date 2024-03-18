Trkiye commemorates the 109th anniversary of the victory in the First World War





Trkiye marked Anakkale Victory and Martyrs' Day and the 109th anniversary of the Anakkale naval victory in World War I on March 18 by holding ceremonies across the country themed “Glory, honor, our history, our anakkale”. “On the occasion of Victory and Martyrs Day of Anakkale and the 109th anniversary of the Victory of Anakkale, we wish Allah's mercy to our glorious ancestors, who, especially our Commander-in-Chief Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, made Anakkale impassable and gave us this paradise homeland by watering every square centimeter of the earth with their blood, and we remember them with respect and gratitude,” the Ministry of National Defense said in a message on x. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan also shared a message that the Anakkale victory is a revered saga that immortalized the phrase “Anakkale is impassable” in history by defeating the most advanced armies of the time. “In the face of unwavering faith, the world's mightiest armies were defeated at Anakkale, where belief emerged victorious. The victory of Anakkale became a glorious epic that etched in history the phrase “Anakkale is impassable”, defeating the most modern armies of its time. “Erdoan said in the message. President Erdoan stressed that the remarkable triumph achieved in Anakkale, fueled by the unwavering faith and determination of courageous soldiers, as well as the supreme sacrifices of the people, served as an inspiration to the spirit of resilience that led to the victory in the War of Independence. “With its unprecedented struggle here, the Turkish nation became a beacon of hope for all oppressed peoples, inspiring many colonized countries to launch their own struggles, taking inspiration from Anakkale and later our war of independence.” The President added that Anakkale not only embodies the timeless and inherent unity of the Turkish people, but also serves as a representation and emblem of the collective destiny of the region in which Trkiye lives. “Celebrating the 109th anniversary of the Anakkale Victory, on the occasion of Anakkale Victory and Martyrs Day, I remember all our martyrs and heroes, especially Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, with mercy and gratitude .May their souls rest in peace and may their homes be in paradise,” he concluded. Gallipoli Campaign 109 years ago, tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world's fiercest battles, during the Gallipoli Campaign in the Ottoman Empire during World War I. The battle took place between April 25, 1915 and January 9, 1916. Britain and France wanted to secure a sea route across the Anakkale Strait to what was then the Russian Empire, their ally. Their goal was also to capture the capital of the Ottoman Empire, Istanbul. The Turks repelled a naval attack, causing numerous casualties on both sides during the eight-month Allied offensive. When a subsequent land campaign also failed, the invading forces withdrew. The victory against the Allied forces boosted the morale of the Turkish side, which fought a war of independence from 1919 to 1922 and eventually formed the Republic of Trkiye in 1923 from the ashes of the former empire.

