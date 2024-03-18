Putin bromance has US intelligence officials fearing a second Trump term | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's continued praise and support for Vladimir Putin fuels concern among former intelligence officials and other experts who fear another Trump presidency would benefit Moscow and harm democracy and U.S. interests abroad.

Trump hailed the Russian president as a genius and common sense when Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, and boasted that he would end the war in a day, sparking fears from critics that s If re-elected, Trump would help Russia reach a favorable peace deal by cutting aid to kyiv. Trump also recently gave Russia the green light to do whatever it wants to NATO members who are not paying enough to the alliance.

Trump views Putin as a strongman, said Fiona Hill, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and national security official during the first two years of the Trump administration. In a way, they work in parallel because they are both trying to weaken the United States, but for very different reasons.

More recently, instead of criticizing Putin for the death of Alexei Navalny, a leading Russian opposition figure, whom the Kremlin tried to kill with poison and who died suddenly last month in a penal colony in the Arctic, Trump has strangely assimilated the four criminal proceedings he faces. with the fate of Navalny.

The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our country, Trump published on his Truth Social platform

Trump's adulation of autocrats was on display again this month at Mar-a-Lago, where he hosted Viktor Orbn, the far-right Hungarian prime minister, close ally of Putin and foe of aid to Ukraine, which Trump praised. There is no one better, smarter or better leader than Viktor Orbn, Trump said.

In turn, Orbn praised Trump as a man of peace and said that if Trump was re-elected, he would not give a cent to Ukraine and the war would end.

Former officials also fear Trump could undermine U.S. intelligence by appointing far-right loyalists such as retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served in 2017 as Trump's national security adviser and then pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the transition.

Deep concerns about another Trump presidency are rooted in part in his accepting Putin's word in 2018 that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election, despite strong evidence to the contrary from U.S. intelligence officials, a bipartisan Senate committee report, and an investigation by Special Counsel Robert. Muller.

By shrinking the US government and appointing loyalists, Trump will get rid of vital security expertiseFiona Hill

A two-year investigation by Mueller found that Russian interference to help Trump win in 2016 was sweeping and systematic.

There have been other significant signs that Trump was growing closer to Russia during his presidency, including a bizarre meeting in the Oval Office with Russia's ambassador and foreign minister during which Trump shared classified information.

Now, veteran intelligence officials and other experts say they are very concerned if Trump becomes president again, in light of the current relationship between Putin and Trump.

Putin much prefers the agent of chaos Trump because he undermines the United States, Hill said. Trump does not worry about national security, but focuses on himself. By shrinking the US government and appointing loyalists, Trump will get rid of vital security expertise.

Trump is shockingly ignorant about foreign affairs, Hill added. Trump rarely read documents given to him before meetings. Trump poses less of a threat to Russia than to the United States, given his approach to governance.

Other former officials raise related concerns.

I think Trump and Putin are natural partners, said Douglas London, a retired CIA senior operations officer and author. They complement each other well. They have common goals and objectives.

Given that Trump has often said he wants revenge on his enemies, London fears that, through executive orders, Trump will use the CIA as his own praetorian guard. Trump could achieve this by using the agency's unique capabilities and authorities to spy on, silence and perhaps even harm his enemies.

There is literally nothing about Trump that suggests he would put our country's interests ahead of his own interests in almost any circumstance. Sheldon Whitehouse

Likewise, leading Democrats are deeply concerned about the international and domestic repercussions if Trump wins the presidency again.

There is literally nothing about Trump that suggests he would put our country's interests ahead of his own interests in almost any circumstance, said Sheldon Whitehouse.

So when he has a close, long-standing, almost servile relationship with a foreign enemy who is also a multi-billionaire oligarch, the recipe for disaster is obvious, the Democratic senator said.

Trump's efforts to appease Putin and undermine U.S. intelligence were highlighted by their infamous 2018 meeting in Helsinki, Whitehouse noted.

We saw Donald Trump's assault on our national intelligence community prefigured by his horrific performance with Putin where he declared that he accepted Putin's representations about election inferences, election interference and other misdeeds, putting the determinations of our own intelligence agencies on the contrary, right under the bus.

Similarly, Charlie Dent, the former Republican representative, expressed fears about another Trump presidency given Trump's adulation of Putin. Trump identifies with illiberal, populist and authoritarian leaders, Dent said. Trump has autocratic leanings, and Putin is simply an autocrat.

On the campaign trail, Trump drew further criticism with bizarre statements highlighting his authoritarian instincts.

One example: As Trump stepped up his attacks on prosecutors who indicted him on 91 counts, including 17 of conspiring with others to overturn his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, he even cited the comments Putin cynics last fall who echoed Trump's false accusations of political persecution.

Even Vladimir Putin says that Biden, and this is a politically motivated quote, the persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia, because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot claim to teach democracy to others, Trump said at a rally in New Hampshire. this year ahead of the state primary.

Trump speaking favorably of Putin and using him as a credible source is the language of extremist politics, said Steven Levitsky, a government professor at Harvard and co-author of How Democracies Die. Trump is as authoritarian a figure as ever there was in American politics.

In a cautious twist, after Putin said last month that he would prefer a Biden victory this year because he is more experienced and predictable, Trump tried to capitalize on comments from former KGB spies by thanking Putin for paying him a great compliment.

Putin is trying to wreak as much damage as possible, Hill said. He vaccinates Trump and Putin if Biden is re-elected. Putin covers all his bases.

Yet former intelligence officials see Trump's pro-Putin affinity leading to a politicized intelligence community if Trump wins again, weakening intelligence sharing with allies and benefiting Russian interests.

Trump will almost certainly politicize the intelligence community by fulfilling his public promise to install people on the fringes of right-wing politics, like Michael Flynn and Kash Patel, said Marc Polymeropoulos, a former senior intelligence official.

Patel, a former Defense Department official in the Trump years who has been touted as a possible acting attorney general or top CIA official if Trump wins again, echoed the Trump's speech about seeking retaliation against his enemies. Patel told Steve Bannon's War Room: We will go after the conspirators, not just in government but in the media, who helped Joe Biden rig the election.

Polymeropoulos stressed that Trump's nomination of Flynn or Patel would damage U.S. ties with key allies. You will see former allies not sharing critical intelligence, and for good reason. They will gradually reduce sharing, so as not to anger Trump, but their concerns about protecting sources will be paramount and trump everything else. Intelligence will dry up.

If Trump wins, forget the British or the French, two of our best bilateral intelligence partners in Europe, who have ever shared anything important with us about Russia, for example.

Likewise, London considers that a second Trump presidency presents extraordinary dangers for the United States and its allies. Trump terribly underestimates Putin. It is in his interest to keep U.S. concerns domestically and politically polarized, he said.

