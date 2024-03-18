Russian president signals strengthening ties with Xi Jinping after electoral triumph: 'Our national interests coincide'





Highlight after his electoral victory, the Russian president Vladimir Poutine This heralds a future deepening of relations with China, a move that could have far-reaching implications on the global stage. What happened: In his victory speech in Moscow, Putin projected a future of intensifying relations between Russia and China. The announcement came after Putin won a landslide victory in Russia's presidential election, reported South China Morning Post Monday. During his speech, Putin emphasized the stabilizing role of Russian-Chinese relations and personal relations between him and the Chinese leader. Xi Jinping. “Relations between Russia and China constitute a stabilizing factor, while the good personal relations between the leaders of the two nations make it possible to further develop ties,” Putin said. “But the most important thing is that our national interests coincide, which creates a favorable environment for solving our common tasks and in the field of international relations, where relations between Russia and China constitute a factor of stability. Putin's victory was historic, as he received 87.8 percent of the vote, the highest in Russia's post-Soviet history, according to the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM). The Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VCIOM) echoed these figures and the first official results confirmed the accuracy of the polls. See also: White House Panics: GOP Says Joe Biden Administration Is Blocking Congress From Obtaining Necessary Documents, Interviews The partnership between Russia and China, described as limitless, has developed against a backdrop of growing tensions with the United States and its allies over the Ukrainian conflict. This has led China to become Russia's largest energy customer and a major supplier of goods to Russia, strengthening their economic interdependence. Why is this important: The strengthening alliance between Russia and China comes at a time when US intelligence agencies have warned of a fragile global order due to intensifying competition among global powers. According to an annual threat assessment conducted in 2024, challenges posed by China and Russia are considered significant threats to global stability. Previously, China had expressed desire for stronger coordination with Russia in Asia-Pacific affairs. The Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sun Weidong, called for joint efforts to maintain regional security and stability. This included discussions on strengthening strategic coordination within international multilateral platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), emphasizing countries' commitment to a unified approach on regional issues and global. Read next: Trump Vs. Biden: Pennsylvania Swing State Poll Shows One Candidate Leads Because He [Voters] Worry about a problem Putin Photo by plavi011 on Shutterstock Conceived by Benzinga NeuroEdited by

Pooja Rajkumari

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system leverages the extensive Benzinga ecosystem, including native data, APIs and more, to create comprehensive, timely stories for you.

