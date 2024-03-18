Donald Trump wins two golf tournaments in one week





Donald Trump won two golf tournaments in one week, but that didn't stop people from using the opportunity to criticize the former president.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, won the club championship and senior club championship at Trump Golf Palm Beach. It means he has also won his third title of the season, following his Super Senior Championship glory earlier this year.

The 77-year-old shared the news on Truth Social and Instagram, writing: “A great honor to have won both the Club Championship and the Senior Club Championship this week at Trump International!” Newsweek emailed a Trump spokesperson for comment on Monday.

This wasn't the only social media activity regarding his golf victories; the Instagram account @trumpgolf shared a carousel of videos of the Republican practicing the sport. The carousel also included a photo of him holding the coveted trophy at one of his many golf courses.

“Congratulations to @realdonaldtrump for winning the Club Championship at @trumpgolfpalmbeach, his third victory this year alone after the Senior and Super Senior Championships. Absolutely incredible!” » said the legend.

Donald Trump attends the pro-am preceding the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club on August 10, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey. He has now won two golf tournaments in one… Donald Trump attends the pro-am preceding the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club on August 10, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey. He has now won two golf tournaments in one week. More from Mike Stobe/Getty Images

As Trump celebrates his victories, people have taken to the comments of these posts to express their distrust in the former president.

“The course is his… He won before the tournament started,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Trump is not running for president. He is running for dict@tor, and the courts are not going to save us. We need to beat him hard at the polls! TSUNAMI BLUE.”

However, others took the opportunity to show their support for the politician.

“I'm a Democrat and will vote for Trump in 2024,” another Instagram user commented.

“Trump is a machine. For all his campaigning and fighting frivolous lawsuits, he still has the mental and physical strength to get out there and play good golf. That's what you want in a president. Not someone who sets things on fire in the morning, falls off a bike, stage or stairs, and can barely walk and talk,” posted another.

“Biden was coming to play golf with a tennis racket,” someone else added.

At the time of his election to the presidency of the United States in 2016, the Republican owned 17 golf courses around the world, including Trump Turnberry and Trump International Doral, the latter of which will host a LIV Golf event April 5-7.

Amid his victories, Trump was in Ohio on Saturday for a campaign stop at the Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally. He faces growing criticism for telling attendees there would be a “bloodbath” if he lost to his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden, in November.

“Now if I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, that will be the least we can do,” Trump said. “It's going to be a bloodbath for the country. It will be the least we can do.”

His comments quickly went viral and sparked numerous reactions on social networks. While supporters of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) leader defended his comments about “bloodshed” and said they were taken out of context, critics accused Trump of inciting violence.

Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsweek in an email that the former president meant “economically, it will be a bloodbath because crooked Joe Biden's policies have decimated working families.” .

