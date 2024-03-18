Donald Trump a 'threat to democracy' after bloodbath remarks, says Kirschner





Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner has condemned Donald Trump's “bloodbath” comments and warned that the former president poses a “threat to democracy.”

Kirschner, a former assistant U.S. attorney and frequent Trump critic, called for the former president to have his bail revoked following his comments on Saturday.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, who was in Ohio on Saturday for a campaign stop at the Buckeye Values ​​PAC rally, is facing growing criticism for telling attendees that he would have a “bloodbath” if he lost to his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden. in November.

“Now if I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, that will be the least we can do,” Trump said. “It's going to be a bloodbath for the country. It will be the least we can do.”

Trump's comments quickly went viral and sparked a wave of reactions on social media. While the Make America Great Again (MAGA) leader's supporters defended his comments about “bloodshed” and said they were taken out of context, critics accused Trump of inciting violence.

Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, told Newsweek in an email that the former president meant “economically, it will be a bloodbath because crooked Joe Biden's policies have decimated working families.” .

Newsweek contacted Kirschner by email Sunday evening for comment.

Kirschner spoke out about the bloodshed remarks during Sunday's segment of his Justice Matters podcast, where he said: “Trump tried to backtrack later by saying he was really talking about what would happen to the automobile industry if he was not elected, but his words belie that indeed they contradict the fact that BS is coming back.

The former prosecutor blasted Trump and compared Saturday's remarks to his rhetoric on Jan. 6, 2021, for which Trump is accused of inciting the U.S. Capitol riot by spreading unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in the U.S. election. 2020. These claims led to a deadly siege in an effort to block Joe Biden's 2020 Electoral College victory.

Trump was indicted on four counts by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for his alleged role in the insurrection, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. Trump, meanwhile, has maintained his innocence, accusing prosecutors investigating him of trying to derail his 2024 presidential campaign.

More than 1,265 people have been charged by the DOJ for their alleged involvement in the violent riots, and many of them have already been convicted and are serving sentences.

Kirschner also took aim at Trump for making comments about bloodshed while he faced dozens of felony charges in four separate criminal indictments. The former president had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“He poses a threat to everyone in the United States of America,” Kirschner said. “He poses a threat to democracy. He launched an attack on our democracy on January 6 and it turned out to be a deadly attack. And he launched it with far less incendiary language than he just said. 'use at Saturday's rally: 'There will be a bloodbath in this country. Do you understand me? That's what he just said. He has actually increased the recklessness and violence of his rhetoric. And he is on bail in four criminal cases.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio. During his speech, Trump said there would be a “bloodbath” in America if he did not win the presidential election… Former President Donald Trump addresses his supporters during a gathering on March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio. During his speech, Trump said there would be a “bloodbath” in America if he did not win the presidential election. More Scott Olson/Getty

The former prosecutor argued that Trump's comments were dangerous and said being a former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee did not give him carte blanche.

“He should not be allowed to endanger our nation, his people and our democracy with this kind of rhetoric inciting violence, more reckless than his rhetoric on January 6,” Kirschner said. “It is institutional madness if government institutions accept this with a shrug of the shoulders. Do what the law says, remove Donald Trump from office upon his release, place him in custody pending trial. And for the love of God, may our country begin to move forward again.”

