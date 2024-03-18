Explanation from Paspampres regarding the banners displayed by confiscated mothers during Jokowi's visit





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Assistant for Intelligence (Asintel) of the Presidential Security Forces (Paspampres), Colonel Kav Herman Taryaman opened his voice on the incident of confiscation of banners belonging to mothers while unfurling them during President Joko's visit Widodo or Jokowi at the Gelugur market, Labuhan Batu regency, North Sumatra on Friday (3/14/2024). Colonel Herman denied that the one who tore down the mothers' banners was a member of the Paspampres. Herman said Paspampres did not wear long-sleeved red clothes when they were on duty to protect President Jokowi at the Gelugur Market. Also read: Paspampres, who killed imam Masykur, asks for a light sentence and refuses to be fired: the death penalty violates human rights “If we pay attention to the video circulating on social networks regarding the presence of a person wearing red civilian clothes with long sleeves and tearing banners from residents, we can be sure that it is not a question of a member of the Paspampres,” Herman said. in his official statement on Monday (3/18/2024). Herman explained that Paspampres wears an official uniform equipped with identification in the form of a pin attached to the collar while performing his duties. Colonel Herman said Paspampres members wore two uniforms when carrying out security duties at President Jokowi's VVIP Objects at Gelugur Market, Labuhanbatu Regency. First up, the official blue long sleeve tactical shirt used by Paspampres for the main group. Second, official short-sleeved brown tactical shirts for the advanced team. “Paspampres, in accordance with its duties and functions as regulated by Law No. 34 of 2004 regarding the security of VVIPs, must carry out its functions by means of tight physical security against VVIPs,” Herman said. Also read: The member of Paspampres who killed imam Masykur undergoes his first trial, TNI ensures transparency “We once again convey that the task of the Paspampres is to focus on the close physical security of the VVIPs.” The incident in which women unfurled banners in front of President Jokowi recently went viral on social media. The incident was recorded in a video uploaded to X's social media by an account called @sutamangara. In the video, a mother wearing a hijab is filmed holding up a yellow banner with writing on it. “We want to be healthy and not polluted by PT PPSP” while shouting “Pak Jokowi, help us sir,” was written on the banner. The woman unfurled a banner when the President held a dialogue with egg traders at Gelugur market. Also read: Jokowi summons two PKB ministers to the palace, what's the problem? “The tenacity of the mothers of the residents of Pulo Padang, Rantau Utara subdistrict, Labuhanbatu regency, are fighting for their environment in the face of the activities of the palm oil factory that suddenly appeared in the middle of the community settlement “, wrote the @sutamangara account. in its download. The operation of the PMKS reportedly caused heavy smoke which spread to the school and residents.

