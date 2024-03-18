Rishi Sunak will lead the Conservative Party at the next general election, Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said.

Speaking on Sky News Sunday morning with Trevor Phillips Mr Harper said the plan was working and he would support [Sunak] throughout the process, despite increasing pressure on the Prime Minister among donors, comments Frank Hesters.

Reports have emerged that right-wing Conservative MPs are turning to Penny Mordaunt, the current leader of the House of Commons, as an alternative to Mr Sunak, as polls continue to show Labor a considerable lead.

But Mr Harper insisted that Mr Sunak would lead us into this election and make it very clear that we are a government with a plan.

The plan is working, we are reducing inflation, we are reducing citizens' taxes, we will have the answers to the challenges that the country will face in the future, he added.

Mr Harper added that the Conservative Party is the only party with a plan to meet the UK's priorities.

[Mr Sunak will] take us to the elections, he will make the choice. And I am confident that when he makes the choice between our party with a plan and Labor without a plan, he will have public support,” Harper said.

Reports over the weekend suggested right-wing Tory MPs met with moderates this week to discuss uniting behind Ms Mordaunt if the Prime Minister were to face a vote of no confidence.

Ms Mordaunt, a former leadership candidate following Boris Johnson's resignation in 2022, has not commented on the claims.

But a source close to her dismissed claims of an organized attempt to elevate her to Tory leadership as nonsense, with other prominent right-wing MPs including Dame Andrea Jenkyns and Sir Jacob Rees- Mogg, also denouncing the rumors.

I am convinced that my colleagues will [too]he added.

Asked about his message to mutinous Conservative MPs, Mr. Harper said: What I would say to all my colleagues is this: I spend my time as Transport Secretary focusing on what I think is the right thing for the country, to make decisions that suit me. think it's reasonable.

This is also the approach taken by the Prime Minister. He focuses on making the right decisions.

Amid rumors of a possible leadership challenge to Mr Sunak, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative leader and long-serving MP, said GB News that he would love Boris to come back and campaign.

It comes at the end of a difficult week for Mr Sunak, after he was criticized for his handling of racist comments allegedly made by a major party donor, and after Lee Anderson, the former deputy Conservative president, defected to the right-wing populist Reform UK party. to party.

Mr Sunak came under fire on Monday after initially refusing to call Hester a racist, following a report that the businessman said watching Diane Abbott made you want to hate all black women and that the MP should be slaughtered.

Frank Hester, owner of the software company Phoenix Partnership, was responsible for at least a fifth of donations to conservatives last year.

Mr Sunak initially said the comments were unacceptable and refused to call them racist, but later condemned the comments as racist on Tuesday, following pressure from the Scottish Conservatives and MPs including the UK's Secretary of State. Affairs Kemi Badenoch and Health Minister Maria Caulfield.

Mr Hester said earlier this week he was deeply sorry for the remarks, but insisted they had nothing to do with his gender or the color of his skin.

Mr Harper was also asked about allegations that Mr Hester donated a further $5 million to the Conservatives, on top of the already reported $10 million, which has not yet been declared.

But Mr. Harper said he was not involved in the donations to the political party, nor in the process of reporting them.

Any donations we receive from anyone are reported in the usual way and that's why you know Mr. Hester has made these donations in the past, he added.

If in the future there are donations, and you're asking me here to speculate on what-ifs, there is an appropriate process to follow and those donations will be reported in the appropriate manner.

Mr Sunak refused to return Mr Hester's donations following the scandal.