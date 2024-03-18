Three allies, two envoys, one conclusion







According to a Pulse survey commissioned by Kathimerini, the majority of Greek citizens have a positive opinion of the US approach towards Greece. They say they are confident that the United States would engage diplomatically and with restraint in the event of a Greco-Turkish crisis. [Shutterstock]

Both Turkey and Hungary are difficult allies of the United States. Both delayed NATO enlargement just when Washington needed the largest possible coalition against Russia and maximum support for Ukraine. The leaders of both countries enjoy good relations with Vladimir Putin. Recep Tayyip Erdogan had an open line with Donald Trump when the latter was president and would very much like to see him return to the White House. Viktor Orban openly calls for the election of Trump and declares his dislike for Joe Biden. One would expect the United States to be very irritated with both governments. And that's the case. But the messages she sends to the two allies are completely different. This allows us to see how Washington evaluates each country. Last Thursday, the US Ambassador to Budapest, David Pressman, launched an unprecedented (in its frankness) attack on the Hungarian government, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the country's membership in NATO. The government's dangerously unbalanced anti-American messaging and expanding relations with Russia are jeopardizing U.S.-Hungarian relations, Pressman warned. You may have noticed at this point that we don't usually give such speeches in other allied countries, he said. With other allies, we engage, we collaborate, we work together, even when we have differences. Here, it doesn't work unless we act. As his speech included criticism of the Orbán government's domestic policies, it is clear that the United States does not expect relations to improve. We will soon see what steps she will take to show her displeasure. Turkey's management is completely different. Instead of addressing an official meeting in Turkey itself, US Ambassador Jeff Flake chose to publish a comment in a Salt Lake City newspaper/website. (The embassy in Ankara reported this to Turkish journalists at deseret.com on February 13.) In his article, Flake acknowledges that there are certainly issues on which the United States and Turkey disagree. agreement. Our approaches to countering ISIS are not always aligned, but Turkey is a vital member of the anti-ISIS coalition. We will continue to work collaboratively on these and other difficult questions to close these gaps. He calls Turkey an indispensable ally, saying the deal to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey has created an opportunity to reinvigorate this key relationship. In short, the US envoy presents Turkey's attacks on his country's Kurdish allies against the Islamic State as disagreement, while remaining silent on Turkey's behavior towards other countries. He also does not refer to the close ties between Turkey and Russia, unlike his colleague from Budapest, but he welcomes the relations between Ankara and kyiv. The key point of Flake's comment is that the United States sees Turkey as a possible utility in a number of conflicts. Turkey is unique in its ability to open conversations with our adversaries in ways and places where we simply cannot, he wrote. Additionally, it has proven to be a viable alternative to the People's Republic of China in sub-Saharan Africa and Central Asia for countries seeking high-quality infrastructure, without the accompanying debt trap. Ankara's rapprochement with Athens was the first step in a turnaround dictated by Turkey's economic problems. Next comes the warming of ties with the United States, with a very obvious improvement in relations.

