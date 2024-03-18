Politics
Monitoring the 2024 election campaign: Narendra Modi Firstpost
As India prepares to vote and political parties work to influence voters, this article will help Firstpost readers follow Prime Minister Narendra Modis campaign as he holds rallies and meetings across the country.
On the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign, he addressed the people of Telangana's Jagtial on Monday. He is expected to hold rallies in Shivamogga in Karnataka and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu later today.
Notably, the general assembly elections will be held from April 19 to June 1, 2024, in seven phases to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The counting will take place on June 4, 2024.
March 18, 2024
Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Telangana campaign:
1- Lashing out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Shakti, PM Modi said the INDIA bloc manifesto targets the Shakti of every mother, daughter and sister.
“I worship them as Shakti and I worship Bharat Mata… How can anyone on this Earth talk about destroying Shakti when everyone worships her?
2- Targeting the ruling Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) party and its alliance with the Congress, Modi attacked both parties over corruption and dynasty politics. He said Congress, which once accused BRS of corruption, is now giving it a “helping hand”.
First BRS looted Telangana, now Congress wants to make the state its ATM. Both parties remain silent on each other’s corruption, including Kaleshwaram’s loot,” the Prime Minister said.
Dynastic politics encourages corruption. Both BRS and Congress are subject to it. Their scams are not limited to Telangana, liquor scam is a concrete example, Modi added
ALSO READ: Five takeaways from PM Modi's election campaign in Telangana
15- PM Modi reiterated his mantra of 'June 4 for 400 paar' and expressed confidence in the mandate of the BJP in the upcoming elections.
Speaking on the Centre's development efforts, Prime Minister Modi said, “A significant achievement of the last 10 years is that we have lifted 250 million people out of poverty. »
“We have built over 4 million PM Awas for poor families across the country. We have provided access to tap water through pipes to over 12 million households,” Modi said.
4- PM Modi emphasized inclusion of farmers and workers in state development programs
“We have launched initiatives such as that of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi… we have strengthened the economic resilience of farmers, protecting them from the burden of rising fertilizer prices.
Additionally, we have increased MSP for crops to improve farmers’ income,” Modi said.
“Today, the farmers of Telangana are witnessing the fruits of these efforts,” the Prime Minister added.
5- PM Modi accused Congress of trying to divide the country
Responding to a remark made by DK Suresh, the lone Congress member in the Lok Sabha from Karnataka and brother of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Prime Minister on Monday accused the 'Grand Old Party' of launching a 'game dangerous division of the country”.
The Congress has started a dangerous game of dividing the country. They started talking about it openly. Recently, a Congress MP from Karnataka issued a statement calling for a further division of the country. Rather than excluding him from the party, the Congress is protecting him, PM Modi said.
This was Prime Minister Modi's first election rally in the state since the model code of conduct came into force for the Lok Sabha elections, and his second in the state this month.
When DK Suresh said in February that if “the injustice” of devolution of taxes to states persists, people in south India may have to demand the creation of a separate nation, it sparked a heated controversy.
