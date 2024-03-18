Trump defends massacre comments in fiery Truth Social article: latest





Donald Trump warns of a “bloodbath” in the United States if he is not re-elected president.

Former President Donald Trump is once again under fire for his use of inflammatory rhetoric after he said Saturday night at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio: If I'm not elected, it'll be a bath blood for the country.

The Republican presidential nominee used the phrase as part of dire economic forecasts for the U.S. auto industry, but was quickly reprimanded by the White House for its broader implications, with Joe Biden's spokespeople saying. accusing him of endorsing political violence, especially since the candidate had also deplored the fate of the J6 hostages during the same event.

The luxury real estate mogul has since hit back at Truth Social, saying the media was only pretending to be shocked by his choice of words.

Mr. Trump gave an interview to Fox News reporter Howard Kurtz over the weekend in which he again attacked late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for making jokes at his expense, doubling down on comparing migrants to vermin and calling for an end to parts of the program. U.S. Constitution and floated the prospect of supporting a 16-week nationwide ban on abortion in an open appeal to the Christian right.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1710774943Voices: The world is in danger of a second Trump presidency

Here's Jon Sopels tackling the question of where complacency is leading us.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 18, 2024 3:15 p.m.

1710774716The return of Manafort?

Donald Trump is reportedly considering bringing back Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager he pardoned, as a campaign adviser later this year, the Washington Post reports.

A bipartisan report from a 2020 Senate committee on Russian interference in the 2016 election found that Manafort's presence in the campaign and his proximity to Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence to exert influence on the Trump campaign and to acquire confidential information about it.

Here is our 2022 report on Manafort's ties to alleged Russian intelligence officer Konstantin Kilimnik:

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 18, 2024 3:11 p.m.

1710773159Trump fails to secure bail for fraud judgment

Donald Trump failed to secure bail to cover the $464 million fraud judgment handed down against him by a New York court.

In a court filing this morning, his attorneys write: Defendants' diligent and continuing efforts have proven that bail for the full judgment amount is a practical impossibility.

These diligent efforts included approaching approximately 30 surety companies through 4 separate brokers.

There would have been countless hours of negotiation with one of the largest insurance companies in the world, but it is not possible to obtain an appeal bond for the full judgment amount under the circumstances presented.

The amount of the judgment, including interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bail bonds companies will consider bail of that magnitude. The remaining handful will not accept hard assets such as real estate as collateral.

Furthermore, they argue: Obtaining such liquidity through a real estate fire sale would inevitably result in massive and irrecoverable losses, irreparable harm.

This, they argue, should be grounds for suspending the judgment, and they would welcome oral arguments on appeal.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 18, 2024 2:45 p.m.

1710771295Trump attacks Adam Schiff

Donald Trump lashed out at California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on Truth Social after he gave a confusing account of his first impeachment this weekend at a rally in Ohio.

Here's what the former president had to say this morning:

Can you imagine Adam Shifty Schiff talking about me evading justice, when he is the most outrageously crooked politician, with the possible exception of Joe Biden, the worst president, by far, in the history of the United States ???

And here's what he said this weekend:

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 18, 2024 2:14 p.m.

1710770585BREAKING: Supreme rejects Cowboys for Trump founders' call to remain in office after January 6

A former New Mexico county commissioner who was convicted of charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not be allowed to return to office.

The nation's high court on Monday rejected an appeal by Couy Griffin, who was removed from office by a state judge under a constitutional clause barring anyone engaged in an insurrection from holding public office.

Alex Woodward reports this latest news:

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 18, 2024 2:03 p.m.

1710769500Watch: Tulsi Gabbard says she would be honored to be Trump's running mate

Joe SommerladMarch 18, 2024 1:45 p.m.

1710767743Trump campaign expected to bring back Paul Manafort as adviser

The former president is expected to include Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager he pardoned from the Oval Office, as a campaign adviser later this year, the Washington Post reported today.

Job discussions have largely centered around the 2024 Republican convention in Milwaukee in July and could include Manafort playing a role in fundraising for the Trump campaign, according to The Post.

Trump pardoned Manafort in 2020, seven months after he was released on home confinement, sparing the longtime Republican from serving most of his seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence for federal tax evasion and bank fraud.

(PA)

Joe SommerladMarch 18, 2024 1:15 p.m.

1710765943Truth Social: Trump brags about golf tournament victory, fights with Liz Cheney

He just wants to be loved, doesn't he?

I honestly don't know why he doesn't just play 18 holes and troll celebrities on his phone and abandon this political lark altogether.

One person who could do well without him is Liz Cheney, who angrily objects to his smears below, which stem from allegations made by her former aide Kash Patel in The Federalist, claiming that his Jan. 6 congressional commission had deliberately withheld information during her 2022 hearings. an accusation she categorically denies.

Joe SommerladMarch 18, 2024 12:45 p.m.

1710764440Truth Social: Trump hits back at media response to bloodbath remark

Here's Trump claiming the media deliberately misinterpreted his weekend comments in order to discredit him.

Joe SommerladMarch 18, 2024 12:20 p.m.

1710764143Trump rages against Kimmel: this guy is even dumber than I thought

Kurtz also offered Trump the opportunity to hit back at Jimmy Kimmel again after the late-night host read a Truth Social attack on him during last week's Oscars, asking: Your prison sentence does not is it not outdated?

Never one to repel an insult with good humor, the Republican took the bait.

Here's more from Amelia Neath.

Joe SommerladMarch 18, 2024 12:15 p.m.

