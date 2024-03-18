Fact check: Trump, telling a completely fictitious story, falsely claims to have leaked the recording of his call to Zelensky





Washington CNN —

Former President Donald Trump told an entirely fictitious story Saturday about how he allegedly outsmarted his Democratic opponents by releasing the recording of the 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was a key factor in the first impeachment of Trump.

Speaking at a campaign rally Saturday in Ohio, Trump claimed he let Democrats make increasingly outlandish claims about what he said to Zelensky, then we released the recording . Trump later claimed that when Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, who was then Speaker of the House, heard this tape, she was angry that she had been misled by her allies with previous false descriptions of the call; he claimed that Pelosi told her people: what the hell have you gotten me into? Do you hear this call? He didn't do any of that!

Trump claimed that Pelosi was told, “Let's pretend that's the case and keep moving forward.” He continued: After making up this story, and then hearing the tape, they died. They did not know that this phone call was recorded. This was a good case of a recorded phone call. And they were recorded and they were arrested.

Facts First: The Trump story is a complete fabrication. No tape of his call with Zelensky has ever been released; Pelosi couldn't have been angry at her allies after hearing a tape of the call, because she never heard a tape of the call. In fact, nearly five years after the July 2019 call, there is no known U.S. recording of the conversation. What the Trump White House actually released in September 2019 was a rough written transcript of the call that corroborated, rather than contradicted, the government whistleblowers' central allegations about what Trump had said. Pelosi spokesman Aaron Bennett said Sunday that Trump's story was nonsense devoid of facts.

Presidential phone calls with foreign leaders are generally not recorded on the U.S. side. Instead, they are inaccurately remembered in written form by a combination of software and U.S. officials who listen to them.

Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was one of the officials listening to Trump's call with Zelensky in his role at the time as the top Ukraine expert for the White House National Security Council (and who later became a material witness in the impeachment investigation), told CNN in a text message Sunday that there was no recording of the call.

He's lying, Vindman said.

New Trump Story Echoes False Claims of His Presidency

Trump has been trying since late 2019 to rewrite reality about the phone call with Zelensky in which, after Zelensky spoke about Ukraine's willingness to buy weapons from the United States, Trump pushed him to investigate Joe Biden, who was then Trump's imminent Democratic presidential opponent in the 2020 presidential election, as well as investigating a baseless conspiracy theory about alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election (in which Russia intervened) . The false story Trump delivered at his Saturday rally was a more dramatic version of the false stories he told more than four years ago and which CNN fact-checked at the time.

In previous posts, Trump claimed he had triumphed over a prominent figure in the impeachment effort, California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, by releasing the rough transcript of the call with Zelensky after Schiff paraphrased from misleading way what Trump had said. He claimed that Schiff would never have made the comments if he had known that Trump would release the rough transcript.

But Trump's claim never made sense, either because he actually released the rough transcript before Schiff gave his exaggerated interpretation of it during a congressional hearing.

In Trump's 2019 versions of the story, he claimed that Pelosi was dismayed by her allies after reading the rough transcript, not after listening to the tape. But this assertion had no basis; After the rough transcript was released, Pelosi issued a scathing statement accusing Trump of lawlessness and trying to shake down other countries to benefit his campaign. A spokesperson for Pelosi told CNN in 2019 that Trump's account of her alleged thoughts was a complete fiction.

Trump made numerous other false claims at Saturday's rally in Ohio. He told the recorded version of the story while again disparaging Schiff, who is currently running for a U.S. Senate seat in California.

