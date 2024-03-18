Municipal elections in Turkey: what are the challenges for the country's democracy?





After decisive parliamentary and presidential elections a year ago, Turkey will hold municipal elections on March 31. The election results in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, where the opposition party's incumbent mayor competes against the opposition party's incumbent mayor, will be particularly important for the future of democracy in the country. President Recep Tayyip Erdoans has selected a hand-picked candidate. Can the opposition retain its most important political bastion? What would the loss of the incumbent mayors mean for the continued electoral viability of the Turkish opposition? What issues defined the campaign? And what do the elections tell us about the direction the country could take? Join us for an expert roundtable on the challenges of the last Turkish elections before 2028. Speakers Evren Balta

Professor and Director of the Department of International Relations, Zyein University;

Non-resident researcher, The Middle East Institute Séda Demiralp

Professor and Director of the Department of International Relations, Ik University;

Non-resident researcher, The Middle East Institute Gonul Tol (Moderator)

Director of the Türkiye Program and Principal Investigator of the Black Sea Program, The Middle East Institute Detailed speaker biographies Evren Balta is Professor of International Relations and Director of the Department of International Relations at Ziyein University. She holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from the Graduate Center, CUNY (2007) and an M.A. in Sociology from the Middle East Technical University (1999) and an MIA from Columbia University, School of International and Public Affairs (2001 ). His articles have been published in many different journals. such as party politics, ethnic and racial studies, sociology, gender and culture. She is the author of The American passport in Turkey: national citizenship in the era of transnationalism(with O Altan-Olcay, UPenn, 2020),The era of unease(Publications letisim, 2019) andGlobal Security Complex(Letisim Publications, 2012). Séda Demiralp is professor of political science and director of the department of international relations at Ik University. Her studies focus on state-business relations in Turkey, Turkish political parties and elections, populism and emotions in Turkish politics, and gender archetypes in Middle Eastern folklore. Seda Demiralp is also the director of the Emotics: Emotions & Politics laboratory at Ik University, which assesses the growing role of emotions in various aspects of Turkish politics. Demiralps' work has been published in reputable academic journals, includingComparative politics,The Middle East Journal,Third World Quarterly,Middle Eastern Studies,New perspectives on Turkey,Turkish studies,Southern European society and politics,Arabic Studies QuarterlyAndMiddle Eastern literature,among others. Gonul Tol is the founding director of the Middle East Institutes Program in Turkey and a senior fellow at the Black Sea Program. She is the author of Erdogan's war: the struggle of a strong man in his country and in Syria.She has taught courses at the Institute for Middle East Studies at George Washington University and the College of International Security Affairs at the National Defense University on Turkey, Islamist movements in Western Europe, world politics and the Middle East. She has written extensively on Turkey-US relations, Turkish domestic politics, foreign policy, and the Kurdish question. She is a frequent media commentator. Photo by Murat Kula/Anadolu via Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mei.edu/events/turkeys-municipal-elections-whats-stake-countrys-democracy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos