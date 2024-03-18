The courts won't save us from Donald Trump





The past few weeks have brought a steady stream of bad news for those hoping that Donald Trump could be defeated through the legal process. It turns out that the courts will not spare the American people the task of deciding whether the former president will be granted a return trip to the Oval Office.

Not since the Civil War have American voters seen such a responsibility imposed on them. It is often said about presidential elections that each one is “the most important” of our lives. This claim is so common that it usually falls on deaf ears and voters go about their business, with many choosing to stay home and focus their energies elsewhere rather than on the political process.

This year, however, this statement seems entirely relevant. The vote that we will organize in November will not only be a choice between two candidates, but also a choice on the sustainability of our form of government, with all its faults.

Now that it looks like Trump's various legal issues won't be resolved until November, it's time for all of us to face what history has put on our plate. Just look at Trump's surprising success in derailing various efforts to hold him legally accountable for his political shenanigans and crimes against the republic.

First there was the Supreme Court's decision to reexamine Trump's frivolous claim that presidents have lifetime immunity from criminal prosecution for actions they perform while in office. On February 28, the court surprised many legal observers by announcing that it would hear the former president's appeal of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling that former presidents were not afforded a such immunity.

As a post on the Scotus blog notes: “In an unsigned one-page order, the justices ordered a federal appeals court to continue to stay its ruling rejecting Trump's claims of immunity from suit, and they sped up the trial for the closing argument. end of April. …Emphasizing that this should not be taken as a sign of the justices' view of the merits of Trump's claims, the justices ordered the Washington Circuit to withhold its decision until the Supreme Court issues its ruling. decision.”

But waiting nearly two months for oral argument hardly seems to speed up Trump's trial, any more than waiting two weeks from when Trump appealed to the Supreme Court to decide whether it would hear the case seemed like a consideration expeditious.

All of this means that the timeline originally set by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to begin Trump's trial on charges stemming from his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is now on hold. Judge Chutkan had indicated that she would set a new trial date “if and when” Trump's immunity claims were resolved. Although we do not know when the Supreme Court will issue its decision on these requests, it seems likely that it will not be before June. As a result of this ruling, it is unlikely that a trial in the District of Columbia will begin until September at the earliest.

At the height of a presidential campaign, this start date would only fan the flames of resentment and fuel Trump's narrative that the Biden administration was guilty of meddling in the upcoming election. It seems likely that the Washington trial will be postponed again – and if Trump wins, it might not happen at all.

This is the first of recent legal battles won by Trump.

Then, on March 4, the court handed the former president another victory by ruling that he could not be disqualified from a state runoff under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

This result was hardly surprising. But as former Justice J. Michael Luttig and Professor Lawrence Tribe rightly observe: “In doing so, the nine justices denied 'we the people' the very power that those who wrote and ratified the Fourteenth Amendment presciently assured us to save the republic from chaos. future insurgents – reflecting a hard-learned lesson from the devastation wrought by the civil war.

Trump got even more than he asked for when a five-justice majority went further than necessary and ruled that Congress would have to pass a law authorizing legislation before anyone could be disqualified as an insurrectionist.

As Luttig and Tribe note, “the majority of the Court ruled that mere inaction by Congress would be sufficient to lift this disqualification.” Thus, by effectively overturning Congress's power to lift disqualification, the Court seized the role that the Fourteenth Amendment expressly and deliberately left to Congress—that of deciding whether a particular oath-violating insurrectionist poses too little danger to the republic . be permanently prohibited from exercising or seeking public office.

Recent days have brought new victories in Trump's ongoing efforts to foul the wheels of justice.

On Thursday, Federal District Judge Aileen Cannon effectively rejected Trump's proposal to mistrial his case in the classified documents case, but as the Associated Press noted, that “still left unanswered questions about the time when the case could proceed to trial.”

Then Trump's trial in New York on charges of paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels was delayed for at least a month due to the inability of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York to provide evidence that it had had in its possession for a long time. . Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to an article in Salon, “repeatedly requested these records from federal prosecutors, who had been investigating the secret payments at the center of the case years before, for more than a year and had only received part of the amount. material before now.

Law professor Bennett Gershman says “the public interest in a fair and timely criminal trial has been undermined by this development that could not only delay the most historic criminal trial in American history, but worse, completely fail “.

Finally, a ruling was issued Friday in Georgia that Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis would not be disqualified from leading the prosecution of the former president for crimes committed in that state following the presidential election of 2022. According to The Guardian, Steve Sadow, Trump's lawyer in Georgia, “has already suggested that he will appeal the decision.” Even if McAfee's decision is upheld by Georgia's higher courts, this episode gives Trump another way to drag out the case and undermine any possible future convictions.”

Where does this leave us?

It is already clear that millions of Americans are disillusioned and turned off by the unfolding presidential campaign. They are exhausted and will be tempted to tune out as the stridency and negativity of the campaign intensify, with each side claiming the other poses an “existential threat” to the American way of life.

But we cannot afford to give in to this temptation. We must be clear-headed and determined to vote in November, as if the fate of American democracy depended on our willingness and ability to do so. Because this year it is.

Recent legal developments in Trump's various cases should have made clear that no one — no judge, no jury — will come to save us or snatch us from the work ahead of us. Democratic citizenship has always required a kind of courage, a civic courage. And this has never been more true than today.

Austin Sarat (@ljstprof) is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College. The views expressed here do not necessarily represent those of Amherst College.

