Narendra Modi | Trinamul Congress MP Saket Gokhale files complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'violating' poll code by using IAF helicopter.





Trinamul Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Monday filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he violated the poll code by using an Indian Air Force helicopter to attend a rally election in Andhra Pradesh. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh, Gokhale referred to Modi's visit to Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on Sunday, where the Prime Minister addressed a rally of the National Democratic Alliance ( NDA) with TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu. “This is to urgently bring to your notice and lodge a formal complaint regarding violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17.03.2024 in 96-Chilakaluripet Assembly Constituency in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh,” Gokhale said in his letter. Gokhale said Prime Minister Modi arrived at the venue of the rally, which was part of the election campaign for the BJP, on Sunday evening on an IAF helicopter with tail number ZP 5236. “Your attention is drawn to the rules of the Election Commission on the use of official vehicles and helicopters contained in letter number 464/INST/2014/EPS 10.04.2014 addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers of all States/UTs” , did he declare. said. In an article on X, where he also shared his complaint, Gokhale pointed out that EC rules prohibit the use of state machinery for campaigning. “Indira Gandhi was disqualified in 1975 precisely for this reason,” he said. Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was disqualified by the Allahabad High Court in 1975 after being found guilty of electoral malpractices. One of the most crucial findings against him was that his election agent, Yashpal Kapur, was the district magistrate of Rae Bareli. Gokhale also said that if the BJP paid for the use of the helicopter, the EC should make it clear why the use of an Air Force helicopter was essential. “If BJP paid for the rental of the IAF helicopter, then EC should let us all know the reasons why an IAF helicopter was essential (CMs and other Z+ protégés use normal VVIP helicopters which have all the safety features required)…” he said. “EC had said while announcing the elections that violations of the code of conduct will be strictly dealt with. Let's see if EC initiates any investigation or action against PM Modi for using an IAF helicopter for his election campaign” , declared the TMC leader. In his letter, Gokhale highlighted that the EC guidelines state that there will be a “total and absolute ban on the use of official vehicles for campaigning, campaigning or election-related travel during the elections” . “Therefore, the use of an official Indian Air Force helicopter by the Hon'ble Prime Minister only to address an election rally is a blatant violation of the above-mentioned guidelines. By this letter, you are requested to urgently register a complaint in this regard and initiate immediate action in this matter,” the Rajya Sabha MP added. Modi on Sunday addressed the NDA 'Prajagalam' (public voice) rally in Palnadu district, the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh after 10 years. He was joined by TDP chief Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan at the public meeting. The MCC is a set of conventions agreed by all stakeholders and imposed during elections. Its objective is to maintain the campaign, voting and counting process orderly, clean and peaceful and to control any abuse of the state apparatus and finances by the ruling party. Although it has no legal support, the Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld its sanctity. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

