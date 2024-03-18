Column: Trump has big plans for California if he wins a second term





WASHINGTON

Donald Trump is running again against California.

In his campaign to win a second term, the former president frequently denounced the state as a terrifying dystopia, an inevitable product, he asserts, of Democratic policies.

This place is failing, he told a Conservative conference last month.

It has become a symbol of our nation's decline, he told California Republicans last year.

They have no water, he said. The rich of Beverly Hills [are] they were only allowed a small amount of water when taking a shower. That's why the rich people of Beverly Hills, in general, don't smell so good.

He accused Gov. Gavin Newsom of telling undocumented immigrants, “If you go up, they’ll give you pension funds.” Well, give yourself a mansion. (Newsom never promised pension funds or homes to migrants.)

Under its current policy, Trump charged, the state can take children from their parents and sterilize them. (California does not seize children for sterilization.)

He destroyed California, Trump said of the governor, to whom he recently gave a surprisingly unappealing new nickname: Gavin New-Scum.

California bashing has, of course, become a standard part of Republican Party rhetoric. A national survey this year by The Times found that nearly half of Republicans think the state is not really American.

What makes Trump's version more than just talk is that he could be president next year and has big plans for California if he wins.

He promised to use an expanded view of presidential power to overturn state laws and policies on many fronts, including in areas such as law enforcement and education, where states, not the federal government, are traditionally in charge.

Some examples:

He says he will close the U.S.-Mexico border on his first day in office, the day he set aside to act like a dictator and launch the largest domestic deportation operation in history American.

His immigration adviser, Santa Monica-born Stephen Miller, says that if Democratic states like California don't cooperate, Trump could order National Guard units from red states like Texas to cross their borders, triggering a constitutional crisis.

Trump has promised to scrap President Biden's programs to promote renewable energy, including subsidies for electric vehicles and charging stations. His advisers have proposed limiting California's authority to set fuel emissions standards for automobiles.

He says he will prevent the state from allowing water from the Sacramento River to flow into the Pacific to protect the Sacramento Delta. We're not going to let them get away with this anymore, he said. (Water experts say it would be impractical and environmentally disastrous to completely divert river flow. Newsom has already suspended some environmental laws to send more water to reservoirs and is preparing to build a new water tunnel. water under the delta.)

Trump says he will send federal law enforcement officers to Oakland and other cities to stop rampant shoplifting. If you rob a store, you can expect to be shot as you leave that store! he said.

And it says it will sue California health care providers if they comply with a state law that prohibits the disclosure of information about minors' sex-related medical care to other states. (He called the law a sick California scheme to violate federal anti-kidnapping laws. [and] sex trafficking.)

These proposals suggest that a second Trump term, like his first, would lead to major collisions between the White House and California's Democratic state government.

If the electoral promises have any meaning, you are not only considering a second term; you're looking at Trump on steroids, said Larry Gerston, professor emeritus of political science at San Jose State University. The impact on California would be very real. The brutal deportation of large numbers of undocumented immigrants, for example, would disrupt all of our lives…and deal a major blow to the economy.

Many of these proposals are retreads of Trump's first term as president from 2017 to 2021. Some, like his attempt to repeal California's emissions standards, were blocked by the courts after lawsuits against the state .

But Trump might have a better chance of success the second time around.

His first term was launched with little preparation and without a detailed transition plan. This time, it's likely he'll appoint a more Trumpified White House staff and cabinet, with fewer moderates putting the brakes on.

The Supreme Court, with three Trump appointees in its six-seat majority, is also friendlier.

And pro-Trump policy experts have already produced a 920-page playbook of policy proposals for a second Trump term, Project 2025.

It's a very big deal, said Donald F. Kettl of the University of Texas, an expert on federal-state relations. At the end of Trump's first term, his aides were frustrated that they had finally figured out what they wanted to do, but were running out of time. They spent four years planning, learning from their mistakes and developing a plan of action.

Some of their ideas would still be difficult to implement, Kettl pointed out.

Sending troops into the country to search for migrants awaiting court appearances would be very difficult to implement, he said.

But even the least bellicose actions proposed by Trump could have major effects on California and other Western states. I will explore them in more depth in future columns.

