Vladimir Putin | President Xi Jinping congratulates Vladimir Putin, says his election victory reflects the support of the Russian people

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated his Russian counterpart on his re-election, saying Vladimir Putin's victory fully reflects the Russian people's support for him and that Beijing is ready to further promote close strategic ties with Moscow.

In recent years, the Russian people have united, overcome challenges and made steady progress toward national development and revitalization, Xi said in his congratulatory message to Putin.

Putin's re-election as president fully reflects the Russian people's support for him, said Xi, who shared close relations with Putin, according to Russia's state media.

Russia will definitely achieve greater progress in national development and construction under Putin's leadership, Xi said.

Noting that Beijing attaches great importance to the development of China-Russia relations, Xi said China is willing to maintain close communication with Russia to promote the sustainable, healthy, stable and in-depth development of China's comprehensive strategic partnership. Sino-Russian coordination. a new era for the benefit of both nations and their peoples.

In his victory speech, Putin said his good personal relationship with Xi had helped advance bilateral relations, a relationship he described as a factor of stability in international relations, the South China Morning Post reported. based in Hong Kong.

Relations between Russia and China are a stabilizing factor, while good personal relations between the leaders of the two nations make it possible to further develop ties, Putin said at his campaign headquarters, according to the news agency Tass.

Our relationship has taken shape over the past two decades. They are very strong and we complement each other, he said.

Referring to Chinese leader Xi, Putin said: I am sure that these relations will be maintained, including thanks to our good personal relations with the President of the People's Republic of China.

“But the most important thing is that our national interests coincide, which creates a favorable environment for solving our common tasks and in the field of international relations, where relations between Russia and China serve as a factor of stability. Commenting on the Putin's victory in China New Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that under Xi-Putin's strategic leadership, China-Russia relations will continue to progress.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Russia relations. The two presidents will continue to maintain close interaction, lead the two countries in maintaining enduring good-neighborhood and friendship, deepen comprehensive strategic coordination, and advance China-Russia relations in the new era, did he declare.

Xi has maintained close ties with Putin since taking over as leader of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 2012 and transformed Sino-Russian relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two leaders strengthened their bilateral relations after Russia launched the war against Ukraine.

Although China claims to be neutral in the war between Ukraine and Russia, Beijing has refused to condemn Russian military action against Ukraine and has accused NATO of engaging in five rounds of expansion towards has been over the past two decades, prompting Moscow to take steps to defend its security. and sovereignty.

China has also benefited from increased imports of Russian oil and gas at cheaper rates.

Observers say relations between the two countries will only deepen after Putin's victory, without effective political opposition in Russia.

China hopes that its relations with Russia will be stable. As long as it is under Putin's leadership, China-Russia relations will certainly continue to consolidate, said Wang Yiwei, a professor at Renmin University specializing in European affairs.

The managers have maintained a deep working friendship for more than 10 years. Trust between leaders is very important, he told the South China Morning Post.

Xi and Putin have met 42 times since he came to power in 2013. They last met in October at the Belt and Road forum in Beijing, where they reaffirmed deepening political trust between the two countries.

The two leaders are expected to meet again several times this year, according to Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui, who last month announced Putin's plan to visit China this year, the Post reported.

One opportunity for the two to talk will be when Russia hosts the BRICS summit in Kazan in October, a year after the group grew from five to 11 members.

Wang said there were many misunderstandings about ties between China and Russia, a partnership that Beijing usually describes as non-alliance, non-confrontational and not targeting any third parties.

The goal of the rapprochement between China and Russia is not to confront NATO, the United States or the West. This is not what China is hoping for, he said.

The Chinese especially do not want Russia to be used as a bargaining chip against the West, because China still hopes to maintain relatively good relations with the West. This is different from Russia, which already has very tense relations with the West, he said.

