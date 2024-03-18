Babar calls for investigation into PTI's foreign bank accounts





ISLAMABAD:

Former PTI founding member Akbar S Babar on Monday demanded an investigation into the party's “secret” foreign bank accounts.

Babar, in a letter to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, wrote that no action was taken even after the verdict on the PTI foreign funding case which was announced 20 months ago.

He added that legal action against PTI's foreign bank accounts was still awaited, alleging that “the accounts could be used for anti-state activities.”

“Although illegal foreign funding of PTI was proven, no measures to protect Pakistan's national security were of concern,” Babar said in the letter.

He also asserted that all provisions of the August 2022 order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must be implemented. Terming secret bank accounts abroad a “crime”, the ex-PTI leader demanded accountability.

Read: FIR in banned financing case says nothing about Imran's role

In a much-anticipated verdict on PTI's banned funding, the ECP ruled in August 2022 that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party had indeed received illegal funding.

A three-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja announced the verdict in a case filed by Akbar S Babar which was pending since November 14, 2014.

In its written order, the ECP said the political party had received millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign countries, including the United States, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Australia.

“The office is also directed to take any other action under the law, in light of this order of the Commission,” the 68-page judgment said.

The election watchdog also said 13 “unknown” accounts linked to the party had been discovered and PTI chief Imran Khan's statements were “inaccurate and wrong”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2459721/babar-demands-investigation-into-ptis-undeclared-foreign-bank-accounts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

