Ahead of President Joko Widodo's inauguration, Transport Minister inspects Singkawang Airport

KONTAN.CO.ID – Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi visited Singkawang Airport in Pangmilang Village, Singkawang Town, West Kalimantan, Monday (18/3). This airport is expected to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo next Wednesday (20/3). The Minister of Transport assured the readiness of airport facilities both on the land and air side, aviation security and safety facilities, as well as mechanical and electrical equipment installations. The Minister of Transportation hopes that Singkawang Airport will support connectivity in West Kalimantan. “Singkawang Airport is a new airport in Singkawang City, built to increase connectivity, tourism potential, economic growth and business opportunities, and will open up employment opportunities in West Kalimantan, especially in Singkawang », declared the Minister of Transport. Singkawang Airport was built through a government-business cooperation program (KPBU) with corporate social responsibility (CSR) from local entrepreneurs in Singkawang. At least eight local entrepreneurs have invested in the construction of Singkawang Airport. Singkawang Airport was constructed from 2019 to 2023 and is expected to be operational in April 2024. This airport has a runway of 1,400m x 30m, a taxiway of 200m x 18m, an apron of traffic of 100 mx 50 m and a freight terminal of 312 m. square meters that were built using APBN. Meanwhile, the passenger terminal with an area of ​​8,000 square meters and the extension of the runway up to 2,000 meters were constructed using CSR funds. With a 2,000 meter long runway, Singkawang Airport can accommodate Airbus A320s. Also present at the inspection were Director General of Civil Aviation Maria Kristi Endah Murni, Airport Director Lukman F. Laisa, Wantimpres member Gandhi Sulistyanto and one of the local entrepreneurs who donated to the Singkawang Airport, Pui Sudarto. Read also: Here's how the Ministry of Transport is prepared to face the 2024 Eid homecoming season Check out other news and articles at Google News

