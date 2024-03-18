Trump unable to post bail in civil fraud case, lawyers say





Donald Trump unable to post $464 million bail in civil fraud case, lawyers say in court

Updated: 11:16 a.m. EDT March 18, 2024

Former President Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to guarantee his bail to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general's civil fraud case, his lawyers told an appeals court in New York. Trump's lawyers said he contacted 30 underwriters to support the The judgment amount, including interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bail bond companies will consider bail of that magnitude, the lawyers wrote of Trump. Trump himself was fined $454 million; the $464 million includes restitution for his adult sons Don Jr. and Eric. An insurance broker, Gary Giuletti, who testified for Trump in the civil fraud trial, signed an affidavit stating that securing bond for the full amount is a practical impossibility. Potential underwriters are looking for money to secure the bond, not properties, according to Trump's lawyers. Trump's lawyers asked the appeals court to delay posting bond until his appeal is complete, arguing that the value of Trump's properties far exceeds the judgment. .

NEW YORK –

Former President Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to guarantee his bail to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general's civil fraud case, his lawyers told a court appeal office in New York.

Trump's lawyers said he had contacted 30 underwriters to secure the bond, which is expected to be posted by the end of the month.

The amount of the judgment, including interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bail bonds companies will consider bail of that magnitude, Trump's lawyers wrote. Trump himself was fined $454 million; the $464 million includes the disgorging of his adult sons Don Jr. and Eric.

An insurance broker, Gary Giuletti, who testified on Trump's behalf during the civil fraud trial, signed an affidavit stating that securing a bond for the full amount is a practical impossibility.

Potential underwriters are looking for cash to secure the bond, not property, according to Trump's lawyers.

Trump's lawyers asked the appeals court to delay posting bond until his appeal is complete, arguing that the value of Trump's properties far exceeds the judgment.

