Jokowi approves 14 new strategic projects in 2024





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto revealed that President Joko “Jokowi“Widodo approved 14 additional National Strategic Projects (NSPs) this year. All projects will be finance by the private sector. Airlangga made this statement after a cabinet meeting on NSP 2024 at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta on Monday, March 18. These 14 new projects are included in the nomenclature adjustments and scope changes. to existing projects. “These were approved by the president,” Airlangga said. However, Golkar Party Chairman refrained from specifying the estimated cost of the projects. Previously at At a press conference in Jakarta on February 7, Deputy for Regional Development and Land Planning at the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs Wahyu Utomo said the government aims to realize 41 strategic projects of here 2024. At least 31 of these projects are expected to be completed by October 20, 2024, when President Jokowi's term ends. They include three projects in the toll road sector, three in the transport sector, 14 projects in the dam sector, one project in the energy sector and 11 projects in the regional sector. The remaining 10 projects are expected to be completed by December 2024. They include one project in the transport sector and nine projects in the dams and irrigation sector. The total investment value of the 41 projects is estimated at around Rs 500 trillion. Here is a list of the 14 new national strategic projects approved by President Jokowi: Development of the tropical concept Pantai Indah Kapuk Development of Wiraraja Industrial Zone on Galang Island Development of the North Hub project offshore East Kalimantan Development of Neo Energy Parimo Industrial Zone in Central Sulawesi Development of Patimban Industrial Zone in Subang Development of Giga Industrial Park in Southeast Sulawesi Development of Kolaka Resource Industrial Zone in Southeast Sulawesi Development of Stargate Astra Industrial Zone in Southeast Sulawesi Development of the Surabaya Waterfront Coastal Area Development of Morowali Neo Energy Zone in Central Sulawesi Integrated development of the area in Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) Development of the Toapaya Bintan industrial zone in Riau Development of a toll road in the Harbor Road II section of North Jakarta Development of toll roads in Bandung city DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Choice: Jokowi brings together ministers to assess 2024 national strategic projects

