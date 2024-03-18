Barack Obama shocks Westminster with surprise visit to Number 10, sparking rumors | Politics | News





Former US President Barack Obama stood speechless in Downing Street this afternoon for a surprise meeting with Rishi Sunak. Mr. Obama's motorcade entered the street at 3 p.m., with the former president walking confidently toward the famous black gate and waving to the media. Dressed in a light gray suit with a black polka dot tie, Mr Obama posed in the doorway but was not greeted by Rishi Sunak. Shortly afterwards, the Prime Minister's official spokesperson revealed that it was a private meeting as part of the President's visit to London. The spokesperson added: “He was making an informal courtesy visit as part of his trip to London, where he is leading the work of the Obama Foundation.

The duo met in Mr Sunak's office for around an hour, with Number 10 revealing it was President Obama's team who initiated the meeting. He added that Mr Sunak was very happy to meet him. It is understood that one of the topics discussed was AI, among a range of other topics. The 44th president's surprise arrival for an unexplained meeting sparked jokes on social media, with the footage reminding users of David Cameron's surprise arrival on the day of Mr Sunak's latest reshuffle. One user joked that he was going to become Britain's surprise new prime minister. Another joked that he was to replace Lord Cameron as Foreign Secretary.

Similar jokes have also been made that he could be named leader of the Commons and replace Penny Mordaunt, after a weekend of briefings that right-wing Tories want her to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory leader. Another suggested that President Obama's visit must have been because he wanted to catch up with his old friend Larry. [the cat]. As he left Number 10, the president was asked if he would take questions from the press, joking: “I'm tempted!” He left Downing Street at 4:13 p.m. No photos of Mr Sunak's private meeting with the former world leader have yet been released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1878896/Obama-Downing-Street-Rishi-Sunak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos