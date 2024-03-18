Pakistani airstrikes target Taliban in Afghanistan, Taliban says 8 women, children killed





Pakistani airstrikes targeted several suspected Pakistani Taliban hideouts inside neighboring Afghanistan early Monday, killing at least eight people and drawing return fire from the Afghan Taliban, officials said.

The latest escalation risks further increasing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. The Pakistani strikes came two days after insurgents killed seven soldiers in a suicide bombing and coordinated attack in northwest Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban denounced the strikes as an assault on Afghanistan's territorial integrity, saying they killed several women and children. The defense ministry in Kabul said Monday that Afghan forces “targeted Pakistani military centers along the border with heavy weapons,” without providing details.

The Pakistani strikes were carried out in the Khost and Paktika provinces bordering Pakistan, according to two Pakistani security and intelligence officials. The officials provided no further details and spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

The Pakistani military did not immediately comment and it was not clear how far Pakistani planes flew inside Afghanistan. The airstrikes were the first since 2022, when Pakistan targeted militant hideouts in Afghanistan, although Islamabad never officially confirmed the strikes.

Afghan Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that Monday's airstrikes killed three women and three children in Barmal district of Paktika province, while two other women were killed in a strike in Khost province.

“Such attacks constitute a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and will have bad consequences,” Mujahid said.

The two Pakistani officials said mortars fired by the Afghan Taliban wounded four people and that some villagers in the country's northwest Kurram district were heading to safer areas on Monday evening. Pakistani troops responded, the officials said.

On Saturday, seven Pakistani soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his truck loaded with explosives into a military post in the town of Mir Ali, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Troops responded and killed all six attackers in a shootout, the military said.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari attended the soldiers' funeral and vowed to fight back, saying “the blood of our martyred soldiers will not be in vain.”

The Mir Ali attack was claimed by a newly formed militant group, Jaish-e-Fursan-e-Muhammad, but Pakistani security officials believe it is mainly made up of members of the Pakistani Taliban, the banned Tehrik group. -e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which often targets Pakistani soldiers and police.

Muhammad Ali, an Islamabad-based security expert, said an army lieutenant colonel and an army captain were among those killed in Mir Ali and that Monday's airstrikes were clear retaliation, coming within 24 hours following Zardari's warning.

“Pakistanis’ patience with the Afghan interim government’s continued hospitality towards terrorists who carry out frequent attacks on Pakistan from Afghanistan is finally exhausted,” Ali said.

Separately, Pakistan's military said security forces carried out an operation in North Waziristan near the Afghan border on Monday, killing eight militants linked to Saturday's attack, but made no mention of the airstrikes inside Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021 as US and NATO troops were on the verge of withdrawing after 20 years of war. The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has emboldened the TTP, whose key leaders and fighters are hiding in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban insist it does not allow the Pakistani Taliban or any other militant group to use Afghan soil to launch attacks. However, the TTP has intensified its attacks inside Pakistan in recent years, straining relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

Islamabad's decision last year to deport Afghans living in Pakistan without valid documents has added to tensions between the two countries. Pakistan has long been home to around 1.7 million Afghans, most of whom fled during the Soviet occupation of their country between 1979 and 1989. More than half a million people fled Afghanistan when the Taliban took over. took power.

Pakistan has so far deported nearly half a million Afghans as part of the ongoing crackdown. Islamabad says Afghans with refugee status have not been deported.

The expulsions have also drawn international criticism and analysts have warned that mass expulsions risk radicalizing those who were forced to leave Pakistan and who often return to deplorable conditions in Afghanistan.

In January, Pakistani strikes in a retaliatory exchange with Tehran hit Pakistani militants in Iran, briefly increasing tensions between the two neighbors. The situation calmed after Tehran and Islamabad agreed to mutual cooperation against their militants.

