Minister of Commerce Zulhas Appreciates Red Oil Inaugurated by Jokowi in Deli Serdang









Jakarta – Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan (Zulhas) appreciated the red edible oil that was just inaugurated and “approved” by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra (North Sumatra). He said the launch of Minyak Merah was something good. This edible oil-based product is expected to be able to replace existing palm oil-based cooking oil. “Very good,” Zulhas responded briefly when asked about the red oil that Jokowi had just inaugurated, as reported by detikNews, Monday (18/3/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Previously, Jokowi inaugurated the Makan Merah oil plant in Pagar Merbau, Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, which is managed through a partnership between the Pujakesuma cooperative and PTPN II. According to Jokowi, the factory is an example of downstream implementation where farmers no longer need to sell fresh fruit bunches (FFBs) from crude palm oil, but can deploy the FFBs in the factory and transform them into value-added oil. “It's called downstream. Don't sell FFB, don't sell CPO, if you can make finished products like this, that's great. We want the added value to be national,” Jokowi said in his speech. Thursday (14/3). Jokowi then said there were 15.3 million hectares (Ha) of oil palm plantations in Indonesia, of which 40.5% were owned by farmers. Thus, the existence of this red edible oil factory is considered to bring great value addition to palm oil producers. Deli Serdang Red Edible Oil Factory itself is capable of processing 10 tons of palm oil every day and can produce about 7 tons of red edible oil. Watch the video “By inaugurating a new school building in Depok, Zulhas supports education for superior human resources “

