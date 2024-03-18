Don Lemon's Interview with Elon Musk Addresses Hate Speech on Twitter and Donald Trump





Don Lemon released his hour-long interview with Elon Musk, after the former CNN reporter claimed it upset the owner of X (formerly Twitter) so much that Musk canceled the launch of a new TV show interviews titled “The Don Lemon Show” that the couple had planned together.

During part of the interview, Lemon asked if Musk took a hit of weed in “The Joe Rogan Experience,” then asked about the tech mogul's ketamine prescription.

“It’s pretty private to ask someone for a medical prescription,” Musk said. “There are times when I have a negative chemical state in my brain, like depression, I guess. Depression that is not linked to any negative news, and ketamine is useful for getting out of a negative state of mind. I'm not a doctor, but if anyone is suffering from depression, I suggest they talk to their doctor about the difference between ketamine and SSRIs.

Lemon then asked if Musk had ever abused ketamine, which Musk denied, saying he took a small amount about every two weeks.

Things got particularly contentious during the latter part of the interview, when Lemon asked Musk about advertisers pulling out of X because they didn't want their content to come close to what they perceived to be unmoderated hate speech.

Lemon asked Musk about these companies, asking, “Why isn't this a form of free speech?” They are free to advertise wherever they want.

“While other platforms will censor on behalf of other advertisers, Platform X will not,” Musk said.

After a back-and-forth, Lemon pressed further on the advertisers, saying, “So you said, 'If they're killing the business, it's them' — but doesn't the blame fall on you ?

“Choose your questions carefully – there are five minutes left,” Musk replied.

Lemon also asked Musk about his recent meeting with Donald Trump in Florida.

“I was having breakfast at a friend's house and Donald Trump came by, that's all,” Musk said, downplaying the conversations, adding: “Let's just say he did the most talking .” The normal things he says. There was nothing particularly revolutionary or new. President Trump likes to talk.

Musk said Trump also didn't ask him for money or campaign financing.

In a statement released to X on Wednesday, Lemon said the interview ended the duo's professional collaboration, writing: “Elon Musk canceled the partnership I had with of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices. on their platform. He informed me of his decision a few hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday. This interview will remain the first episode of “The Don Lemon Show” on Monday, March 18.

Watch the full interview below.

