Chinese President Xi Jinping, visiting France in early May / China is trying to convince Europe to let Russia sit at the table in future peace negotiations





Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris in early May, marking his first trip to Europe since the pandemic, several officials in Paris and Brussels told POLITICO. The Chinese leader's approach coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Paris and Beijing, amid conditions where China wants to rebuild failing relations with Europe due to Xi's “unlimited partnership” with Russian President Vladimir Putin , despite the war. carried out by the Kremlin in Ukraine. But the mood in France will likely be different from the festivities that marked the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries, said a person familiar with the trip's preparations. “It will be less festive and more studious, given the current economic and geopolitical issues,” said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive subject. “We demand reciprocity in relations with China, notably in the key area of ​​ecological transition,” he said, referring to the debate over the extent to which Europe should reassess its relationship with China. This trip, planned for months, will be closely followed in Washington and European capitals. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also visit China in April. Officials recently told POLITICO how China is trying to convince Europe to let Russia have a seat at the table in future peace negotiations, possibly in Switzerland, or else Beijing would boycott such meetings. That message was amplified, they say, during Chinese special envoy Li Hui's European tour earlier this month to discuss Ukraine's future. In public records, China's Foreign Ministry said Li had pledged “support [pentru] timely convening of a peace conference with equal participation of all parties.” In recent months, Beijing has attempted to reverse the European trend of de-risking, which I see as being under US influence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.g4media.ro/presedintele-chinei-xi-jinping-vizita-in-franta-la-inceputul-lunii-mai-china-incearca-sa-convinga-europa-sa-lase-rusia-sa-se-aseze-la-masa-viitoarelor-negocieri-de-pace-eventual-in-elvetia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos