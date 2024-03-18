Several dead in Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan, according to Kabul





Eight civilians were killed in “reckless” airstrikes by the Pakistani army in Afghanistan's border regions on Monday, prompting Afghan forces to retaliate against Pakistani military outposts, Taliban officials said.

Border tensions between the two countries have increased since the Taliban government took power in 2021, with Islamabad saying militant groups regularly carry out attacks from Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistani planes “bombed civilian houses” in Khost and Paktika provinces, near the border with Pakistan, around 3 a.m. (2230 GMT Sunday). ), adding that all the dead were women and children.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said its border forces responded to the airstrikes, targeting Pakistani military points along the disputed border with “heavy weapons”.

“The country's defense and security forces are ready to respond to any aggressive action and will defend their territorial integrity at all costs,” spokesperson Enayatullah Khwarizmi said on social media platform X.

Cross-border skirmishes in the region were reported by both sides on Monday afternoon, the latest in a series of such incidents on the disputed border.

The Taliban government “strongly condemns these attacks and calls this reckless action a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty,” Mujahid said in his statement.

“Such incidents can have very serious consequences that will be beyond Pakistan’s control.”

Drones and jets

Malak Noor Khan, a tribal elder in Khost's Sperah district, said he saw at least four explosives dropped from drones and planes and that several houses were destroyed, including one with a woman and her children inside. interior.

“When the drone arrived, all of us, including women and children, left our homes and went to the trees on the mountainside. It was very cold as there was snow on the ground,” he said. he explained to AFP.

“All those targeted are refugees from Waziristan, they are not militants, they are not terrorists,” he said.

Large numbers of civilians fled Waziristan in 2014 when the Pakistani army launched an operation to eliminate militant bases in the tribal areas, many of them crossing the Afghan border.

A local government official in Pakistan's border regions, who asked not to be named, told AFP that residents had been ordered to evacuate the area amid the skirmishes.

“Announcements have been made in mosques to empty certain areas of Kurram and North Waziristan as clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan continue on the border,” he added.

Growing activism

Areas along the border have long been a stronghold for militant groups such as the Pakistani Taliban group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which operates across the porous border with Afghanistan.

Analysts say militants in the former tribal areas have become emboldened since the Taliban's return to power, with the TTP waging a growing campaign against security officials.

The Taliban deny harboring Pakistani militants.

In 2022, Taliban authorities said Pakistani military helicopters carried out strikes along the Afghan side of the border, killing at least 47 people, including 20 children.

Monday's strikes came after seven Pakistani soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack by an armed group on Pakistani territory, for which the country's President, Asif Ali Zardari, promised to retaliate.

“Pakistan has decided that whoever enters our borders, our homes or our country and commits acts of terror, we will respond firmly, no matter who it is or what country,” he said. declared while attending the funeral prayers of the soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel.

A Pakistani army statement said security forces also carried out an operation on Sunday night in North Waziristan district, bordering Khost and Paktika, killing eight militants accused of being involved in the attack on SATURDAY.

The TTP issued an official statement denying that Monday's strikes targeted the group, saying its members operate from Pakistan.

(AFP)

