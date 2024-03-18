Iran fears loss of influence in the Caucasus

An emboldened Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, has shifted the balance of power in the South Caucasus in recent years.

Baku last year regained full control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that had been under ethnic Armenian control for three decades.

Meanwhile, a weakened Armenia has distanced itself from its traditional ally, Russia, and sought closer ties with the West.

Geopolitical changes in the region have raised concerns in Iran, which neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan. Tehran fears losing its influence in a region long dominated by Moscow, its ally.

The Islamic Republic strongly opposes the proposed Zangezur East-West Corridor that would connect mainland Azerbaijan to its Naxcivan enclave through Armenian territory and open a long-sought trade route to Tehran's rival Turkey and -of the.





Iran also fears that Baku could seize territory in southern Armenia by force to create territorial continuity with Naxcivan, which would cut off Tehran from Yerevan, an ally.

Iran also opposes normalization between Armenia and Turkey, a scenario that could reduce Yerevan's dependence on Tehran and pave the way for greater Western influence in the volatile region.

“Changing dynamics in the region and the decline of Russia's relative influence pose potential challenges to Iran's long-term geopolitical and security objectives in the region,” said Hamidreza Azizi, a researcher at the German Institute international affairs and security.

Eliminate Iran

Top diplomats of Armenia and Turkey met on March 1st in the Turkish coastal city of Antalya and reiterated their nations' intention to fully normalize relations.

This meeting was seen with apprehension from some experts in Iran who have suggested that such a move would exclude Tehran from the region.

“If Ankara’s efforts to normalize relations with Yerevan are successful, leading to the creation of the Zangezur Corridor, this could indeed marginalize Iran geopolitically,” Azizi said.

The proposed 45-kilometre-long corridor, Azizi said, “would not only strengthen Turkish and Azerbaijani influence by providing a direct link between the two, but would also bypass Iran, reducing its role as a potential regional transit hub.” “.

Eldar Mamedov, a South Caucasus expert based in Brussels, said the corridor would effectively leave Iran “excessively dependent on the goodwill of Ankara and Baku for the security of its northern borders and also for access to transport routes.” transit “. [to Russia]”.

Azerbaijan's increasingly warm relations with Iran's archenemy Israel have powered tensions with Tehran.

Iran also fears that Baku's growing influence in the region could fuel “irredentist tendencies” among the country's large ethnic Azeri population, separated from Azerbaijan by the Aras River and located mainly in the provinces of eastern and western Iran, Mamedov said.

For Armenia and Turkey to normalize relations, Yerevan and Baku must first sign a peace agreement, according to Benyamin Poghosyan, a senior researcher at the Applied Policy Research Institute of Armenia.

Poghosyan said Azerbaijan would sign the agreement only if Armenia acceded to all of Baku's demands, including the creation of the Zangezur corridor.

“But I do not believe that Armenia will agree to supply Azerbaijan [with an] extraterritorial corridor,” he said.

Poghosyan added that Azerbaijan is unlikely to seize Armenian territory by force to establish the corridor given the presence of a “deterrent power” like Iran.

Do you distrust the West?

In February, Armenia suspended its membership in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's government has long criticized the CSTO for its “inability to respond to the security challenges” facing Armenia.

In 2020, Baku retook parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, a mostly Armenian-populated region inside Azerbaijan, following a six-week war that ended in a ceasefire. fire negotiated by Russia.





In September 2023, Azerbaijan retook the rest of the territory after a lightning offensive that resulted in the complete capitulation of Karabakh's de facto government.

Armenian authorities have accused Russian peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh after the 2020 war of failing to stop Azerbaijan's offensive last year, a claim Moscow rejects.

Armenia said on March 6 that it had asked Moscow to withdraw Russian border troops from Yerevan International Airport. last sign of sour relationships.

These measures have fueled fears in Iran that Armenia could turn to the West to guarantee its security.

In an apparent warning, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Ashtiani told his Armenian counterpart in Tehran on March 6 that “seeking security outside the region would have the opposite effect.”

“We believe that the region's security architecture must be designed in the region; therefore, any approach by regional countries against this policy would not be acceptable under any circumstances,” Ashtiani said. warned Suren Papikyan.

Poghosyan said Armenia was seeking to “diversify its foreign and security policy”, but that it was too early to say whether it wanted to turn completely towards the West or simply strengthen its relations with Western powers without abandoning the Russia.

He added that Iran had made it clear to Armenia that it “will not tolerate geopolitical changes in the South Caucasus, which means not only changes [to] borders, but also changes [to the] balance of power in the region. »

For all their differences, Iranian and Western interests converge their support for Armenian sovereignty.

Thus, Mamedov argued, Iran's opposition to a Western presence “may not be as rigid as it seems in official rhetoric.”

But we don't know if this will lead to a collaboration.

“The dominant anti-Western stance of Iranian foreign policy and Tehran's alleged desire not to antagonize Moscow in the South Caucasus make such cooperation very unlikely,” Azizi said.