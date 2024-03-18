Politics
Iran fears loss of influence in the Caucasus
An emboldened Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, has shifted the balance of power in the South Caucasus in recent years.
Baku last year regained full control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that had been under ethnic Armenian control for three decades.
Meanwhile, a weakened Armenia has distanced itself from its traditional ally, Russia, and sought closer ties with the West.
Geopolitical changes in the region have raised concerns in Iran, which neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan. Tehran fears losing its influence in a region long dominated by Moscow, its ally.
The Islamic Republic strongly opposes the proposed Zangezur East-West Corridor that would connect mainland Azerbaijan to its Naxcivan enclave through Armenian territory and open a long-sought trade route to Tehran's rival Turkey and -of the.
Iran also fears that Baku could seize territory in southern Armenia by force to create territorial continuity with Naxcivan, which would cut off Tehran from Yerevan, an ally.
Iran also opposes normalization between Armenia and Turkey, a scenario that could reduce Yerevan's dependence on Tehran and pave the way for greater Western influence in the volatile region.
“Changing dynamics in the region and the decline of Russia's relative influence pose potential challenges to Iran's long-term geopolitical and security objectives in the region,” said Hamidreza Azizi, a researcher at the German Institute international affairs and security.
Eliminate Iran
Top diplomats of Armenia and Turkey met on March 1st in the Turkish coastal city of Antalya and reiterated their nations' intention to fully normalize relations.
This meeting was seen with apprehension from some experts in Iran who have suggested that such a move would exclude Tehran from the region.
“If Ankara’s efforts to normalize relations with Yerevan are successful, leading to the creation of the Zangezur Corridor, this could indeed marginalize Iran geopolitically,” Azizi said.
The proposed 45-kilometre-long corridor, Azizi said, “would not only strengthen Turkish and Azerbaijani influence by providing a direct link between the two, but would also bypass Iran, reducing its role as a potential regional transit hub.” “.
Eldar Mamedov, a South Caucasus expert based in Brussels, said the corridor would effectively leave Iran “excessively dependent on the goodwill of Ankara and Baku for the security of its northern borders and also for access to transport routes.” transit “. [to Russia]”.
Azerbaijan's increasingly warm relations with Iran's archenemy Israel have powered tensions with Tehran.
Iran also fears that Baku's growing influence in the region could fuel “irredentist tendencies” among the country's large ethnic Azeri population, separated from Azerbaijan by the Aras River and located mainly in the provinces of eastern and western Iran, Mamedov said.
For Armenia and Turkey to normalize relations, Yerevan and Baku must first sign a peace agreement, according to Benyamin Poghosyan, a senior researcher at the Applied Policy Research Institute of Armenia.
Poghosyan said Azerbaijan would sign the agreement only if Armenia acceded to all of Baku's demands, including the creation of the Zangezur corridor.
“But I do not believe that Armenia will agree to supply Azerbaijan [with an] extraterritorial corridor,” he said.
Poghosyan added that Azerbaijan is unlikely to seize Armenian territory by force to establish the corridor given the presence of a “deterrent power” like Iran.
Do you distrust the West?
In February, Armenia suspended its membership in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's government has long criticized the CSTO for its “inability to respond to the security challenges” facing Armenia.
In 2020, Baku retook parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, a mostly Armenian-populated region inside Azerbaijan, following a six-week war that ended in a ceasefire. fire negotiated by Russia.
In September 2023, Azerbaijan retook the rest of the territory after a lightning offensive that resulted in the complete capitulation of Karabakh's de facto government.
Armenian authorities have accused Russian peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh after the 2020 war of failing to stop Azerbaijan's offensive last year, a claim Moscow rejects.
Armenia said on March 6 that it had asked Moscow to withdraw Russian border troops from Yerevan International Airport. last sign of sour relationships.
These measures have fueled fears in Iran that Armenia could turn to the West to guarantee its security.
In an apparent warning, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Ashtiani told his Armenian counterpart in Tehran on March 6 that “seeking security outside the region would have the opposite effect.”
“We believe that the region's security architecture must be designed in the region; therefore, any approach by regional countries against this policy would not be acceptable under any circumstances,” Ashtiani said. warned Suren Papikyan.
Poghosyan said Armenia was seeking to “diversify its foreign and security policy”, but that it was too early to say whether it wanted to turn completely towards the West or simply strengthen its relations with Western powers without abandoning the Russia.
He added that Iran had made it clear to Armenia that it “will not tolerate geopolitical changes in the South Caucasus, which means not only changes [to] borders, but also changes [to the] balance of power in the region. »
For all their differences, Iranian and Western interests converge their support for Armenian sovereignty.
Thus, Mamedov argued, Iran's opposition to a Western presence “may not be as rigid as it seems in official rhetoric.”
But we don't know if this will lead to a collaboration.
“The dominant anti-Western stance of Iranian foreign policy and Tehran's alleged desire not to antagonize Moscow in the South Caucasus make such cooperation very unlikely,” Azizi said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-fears-loss-influence-caucasus/32867388.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election | World News
- Iran fears loss of influence in the Caucasus
- Bollywood singers add magic to Aarohan college festival | Events Film News
- Why DJ Uiagalelei only wanted FSU football
- French tax on fast fashion is about to become law
- Nasdaq Soars to Lead Stocks Higher as AI Hopes Are High
- Forrester Wave AI Infrastructure Solutions, Google in Q1 2024
- Taylor Swift's SoFi performances caused earthquake-like activity
- Several dead in Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan, according to Kabul
- Chinese President Xi Jinping, visiting France in early May / China is trying to convince Europe to let Russia sit at the table in future peace negotiations
- Don Lemon's Interview with Elon Musk Addresses Hate Speech on Twitter and Donald Trump
- Minister of Commerce Zulhas Appreciates Red Oil Inaugurated by Jokowi in Deli Serdang