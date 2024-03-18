Politics
Even Rishi's ring binder can't stop the conservative death spiral
Emotional intelligence is the missing ingredient in the Sunak mix
March 18, 2024 10:38 a.m.(Update 12:51 p.m.)
If knowing how to count is the most important thing in politics, Rishi Sunak should be the master.
Yet the Prime Minister is discovering that there is much more to be done to make Westminster work. Emotional intelligence is the missing ingredient in the Sunak mix and it is dominating everything, as voters and MPs wonder whether the Prime Minister really gets it. And they are asking the same thing of Keir Starmer.
Both men are fans of facts. They look for figures and examples to support their political arguments and deploy them in everything from the Commons to the constituency. Yet when people are asked to name a great leader, they often choose someone like Tony Blair, Boris Johnson, Margaret Thatcher or Winston Churchill, who are defined by their ability to connect, even if some don't like not what they see.
The problem for Rishi Sunak is that his own MPs still don't really know who he is and last week they gave up trying to find out. They're tired of hoping he can prove he's like them, which puts him in dangerous territory as May's local elections approach and talk of a rival to replace him grows in the living room. Some tea.
If last week was the week its MPs realized no one was coming to save the Conservative Party, this week is about saving themselves.
Lee Anderson is a good illustration of how Sunak got here. The Prime Minister's advisers have warned that removing Anderson's whip after his comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan would force the party's former vice-president to put his money or his reforms where his words are. They saw an emotional reaction coming and knew that in exchange for an apology, Anderson would have to find a way back into the conservative fold. Yet Sunak chose to remove the ladder Anderson could have used to climb down, prompting a defection and the promise of more to come. Anyone who attended Richard Tice's unveiling of the new Reform MP could see that this was not something Anderson really wanted to do.
Prime Ministers' Questions are another good example. Each week, Sunak stands to face the inevitable barrage from the opposition benches, flips through the page of his prime ministerial ring binder and carefully selects the facts to suit the moment.
A question about immigration and when a local hotel may be available for weddings again is answered by scrolling a finger down a heavily highlighted page, a fact about the amount of money invested in the area local chosen and deployed in ready response.
The problem is that the question isn't really about how much was spent or how many people were displaced (often only to be rehoused in the same hotel by the council a few days later), it's an MP desperate to to reassure himself and his voters that the Prime Minister understands. They want to see him feel.
This is very difficult to achieve when the answer to big issues is to determine the facts and then repeat them over and over again in the hope that it will make people understand.
Because it doesn't really work on its own. People want someone to take the facts, interpret them, and use them to inform policies that translate into actions and emotions. As all charities, businesses and campaign groups know; it's a much safer way to get us to buy what you're selling.
Facts do not move people forward in battle when heavy losses have been suffered. Generals do not release information on the number of bullets spent or the cost of tanks purchased and expect their battalions to charge the enemy. That's what Sunak wants from his party and that's why they abandoned him this week, because they finally realized he wasn't capable of giving them what they needed.
So now the only question left for MPs is whether to jump in, try to replace the captain, or go down with him. Penny Mordaunt, Royal Naval reservist, presented by some as the next leader of the party and by others as a workhorse. Whether or not it is the answer to conservatives' problems is irrelevant at the moment; the fact that the question is asked tells us all we need to know.
Many MPs have long known that their constituents have stopped listening, they know there is nothing they can do to prevent the coming defeat and now their focus is on saving themselves, not the party. Some recognize it's the cycle of politics, others believe Sunak wasted an opportunity.
But they also know that trying to keep this show going until November is a nearly impossible task. They feel it in the pit of their stomach. No matter what they say on the radio or television, they know what's coming because they understand that politics is a living thing; it’s as much about emotion as it is about counting votes.
Kate McCann is political editor of Times Radio
