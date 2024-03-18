The Real Threat of Donald Trump's Bloodbath Speech





Politics / March 18, 2024

Removing the former president didn't work, so America must rediscover its depravity.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign event January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the state's Republican presidential caucuses. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Just a few years ago, Donald Trump's speeches were national events. Today, they have become strangely hushed up affairs that are experienced and discussed mostly indirectly via cherry-picked snippets on social media or cable news. Trump has long been good for ratings, which is why during his first presidential campaign in 2016 he benefited from an unprecedented free media donation, estimated at more than $4.6 billion in unpaid advertising, as shown by news networks such as CNN, MSNBC and Fox. irresponsibly, he broadcast his long meetings at length with minimal editing.

After the failed coup d'état on January 6, 2021, there were concerted and largely successful efforts to unseat Trump. His Twitter account was deactivated and Facebook stopped amplifying his message. Even before January 6, networks such as MSNBC and CNN had already begun in 2019 to become more reluctant to give Trump extensive, unedited airtime. In November 2022, Elon Musk restored Trump's Twitter account, but the former president has, with the exception of one message, stayed away from Twitter in favor of a little-used platform (Truth Social) in in which he has a financial interest.

To a remarkable extent, Trump's words now represent a significantly smaller share of public discourse than they did during his first presidential campaign. This has created an abnormal situation in which Trump is always talked about so much, but he is rarely heard in his own voice. In the current election cycle, the only people who watch Trump's rallies in full are the attendees, the journalists, and the few die-hard fans (or truly masochistic haters) dedicated enough to follow the events on C-SPAN or YouTube.

But like all attempts to thwart Trump through non-political means, the deplatforming strategy failed. For the third consecutive presidential election, Trump won the Republican Party nomination. In the polls, he has enjoyed a lead over his Democratic counterpart Joe Biden for more than six months (unlike 2016 and 2020 when he rarely got ahead of his Democratic rivals).

Current problem

Paradoxically, deplatforming could help Trump because it allows Republican-leaning voters to evoke a party standard-bearer who shares their policies rather than having to pay attention to Trump himself, whose messages and speeches are driven by malice and recrimination.

On Thursday in Dayton, Ohio, Trump delivered a speech that, bucking recent trends, actually gained traction in the news cycle.

We're going to put a 100% tariff on every car that crosses the border, and you can't sell these guys if I'm elected, Trump said. Now, if I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, it will be the least I can do. This is going to be a bloodbath for the country. This will be the least of the problems.

The Biden campaign seized on the remark as evidence of Trump's violent intent. Republican defenders (and even some Trump critics) insisted that this was an excessive measure, since the remark could be interpreted as a simple reference to economic devastation.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, emailed the Washington Post: If you actually watch and listen to the section, [Trump] he was talking about the automobile industry and tariffs.

Ad Policy

Surprisingly, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana offered a balanced interpretation. Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, Cassidy noted, “You can also look at the definition of bloodshed and it could be an economic disaster.” And so if he's talking about the auto industry, particularly in Ohio, then you can take it a little bit more in context. Cassidy then offered this important nuance: The overall tone of the speech is why many Americans continue to ask: Should President Trump be president? This kind of rhetoric, always on the edge, maybe doesn't cross over, maybe it does, depending on your point of view.

Cassidy's remarks suggest that even among elected Republicans, a class that has every reason to want to appear as Trump loyalists, the former president's rhetoric is troubling.

There is something a little ridiculous about saying that a crude, scattered, digressive speaker like Donald Trump should be treated with exegetical care, with careful attention to nuance and context.

Regardless, hermeneutical precision would not exonerate Trump; it rather clearly shows that he is more depraved than ever.

It's worth looking at what else was in that Trump speech, aside from the part about bloodshed. As Axios reported, the event opened with an announcer telling the crowd: Ladies and gentlemen, please stand up for the horribly and unfairly treated hostages of January 6. Speakers then played what is now a regular feature of Trump events, an alternate rendition of the national anthem recorded by the so-called J6 prison choir. Trump called the Jan. 6 defendants extraordinary people and hostages he will help once elected. Trump has in fact created a patriotic cult around the January 6 coup attempt.

Axios also notes that Trump's speech was full of insults, obscenities and dehumanizing rhetoric about immigrants. Of migrants, Trump said: “In some cases, they're not people, in my opinion. Along with his previous comments about immigrants poisoning the blood of our country, these new remarks can only be interpreted as eliminationist intent. This is the classic language of fascist bigotry.

The bloodbath comment should not be seen in isolation but as another ingredient in a toxic mix. If Trump were a normal politician who did not exalt the defendants who attacked the Capitol and who did not speak of migrants as less than human, then one might be justified in a charitable interpretation that only sees the bloodshed as a sinister economic metaphor. But against the backdrop of the fascist bile of Trump's entire speech, the bloodbath metaphor takes on a more ominous tone.

Popular « swipe left below to see more authors » Swipe

But there is no need to focus only on a few sentences from Trump's speech. The whole spectacle is disgustingly authoritative. The key takeaway is not the questionable meaning of Trump's words, but the need to clearly express Trump's threat to voters. Deplatforming hasn't worked, and the best way to defeat Trump may be to encourage voters to spend more time listening to him.

Of course, amplifying Trump's sinister rhetoric is only effective if he faces a rival who offers a more attractive alternative. In 2016, Hillary Clinton failed to offer this alternative. Four years later, Joe Biden succeeded, even though his Electoral College victory was tantalizingly close. For 2024, it remains an open question whether Biden can once again present an anti-Trump vision that energizes the electorate.

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read. It takes a dedicated team to publish timely and in-depth articles like this. For more than 150 years, The Nation has defended truth, justice and democracy. Today, in an age of media austerity, articles like the one you just read are essential ways of speaking truth to power and covering issues often overlooked by mainstream media.

This month, we're calling on those who appreciate us to support our spring fundraising campaign and make the work we do possible. The Nation is not beholden to advertisers or business owners, we respond only to you, our readers.

Can you help us reach our goal of $20,000 this month? Donate today to ensure we can continue publishing journalism on the most important issues of the day, from climate change and abortion access to the Supreme Court and the peace movement. The Nation can help you make sense of this moment and more.

Thank you for supporting independent journalism.

Damn Lord

Jeet Heer is national affairs correspondent for The Nation and host of the weekly Nation podcast, The Time of Monsters. He also writes the monthly Morbid Symptoms column. Author of In Love with Art: Francoise Moulys Adventures in Comics with Art Spiegelman (2013) and Sweet Lechery: Reviews, Essays and Profiles (2014), Heer has written for numerous publications, including The New Yorker, The Paris Review, Virginia Quarterly Review . , The American Prospect, The Guardian, The New Republic and The Boston Globe.

More from Jeet Heer

A growing movement of disengaged Democratic voters is preventing the Biden White House from remaining complacent over Israel's war on Gaza.

Damn Lord

Alabama's disastrous debut was so strange that even Scarlett Johansson, who played everything from a man-eating alien to Black Widow to Maggie the Cat, couldn't do it justice.

Damn Lord

Trashing Donald Trump can't be Joe Biden's entire re-election message. But it's a good start.

Damn Lord

Biden's occasional slip-ups, like Trump's off-topic ramblings, are likely the result of normal aging, not Alzheimer's disease. But dementia at the top is certainly worth worrying about.

Chronicle / Jeet Heer

Unable to defend his Israeli-Palestinian policy, the president turned to the witness protection program.

Damn Lord

The official newspaper botches an important article on the sexual violence of October 7.

Damn Lord

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/trump-dayton-bloodbath-speech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos