China congratulates Russian Putin on his electoral victory





By Matthew Walsh Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on Monday, telling his Russian counterpart that his re-election “fully reflects the support of the Russian people”, state media in Beijing reported. Chinese President Xi Jinping holding hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 26, 2018. Photo: Wikicommons With 99 percent of polling stations submitting their results, Putin received 87.33 percent of all votes cast, according to official election data on Monday, according to the official RIA news agency. It was a record victory for Putin in a presidential election where he faced no real competition, with the elections criticized by several Western countries as neither free nor fair. “Your re-election fully reflects the Russian people’s support for you,” Xi told Putin, according to state broadcaster CCTV. “In recent years, the Russian people have united to overcome challenges and move steadily forward on the path of development and national revitalization,” Xi was quoted as saying. “I believe that under your leadership, Russia will be able to achieve greater progress in development and national construction,” he said. “China attaches great importance to the development of China-Russia relations and is willing to maintain close communication with Russia to promote the sustainable, healthy, stable and deep development of (bilateral relations),” Xi said. “Build” relationships Putin on Monday praised his key ally Beijing, saying he was “sure that in the coming years we will only strengthen and develop our relations and achieve common successes for the benefit of the Chinese and Russian peoples,” he said. reported the official Russian news agency TASS. . “The most important thing is the coincidence of state interests. This creates a very good tone for resolving common problems in the field of international relations,” Putin was quoted as saying. “The structure of China's economy is moving toward innovation,” he said. “We face exactly the same tasks in Russia.” Once socialist allies, China and Russia experienced tumultuous relations in the final decades of the last century, but have grown closer in recent times as their budding friendship has become a bulwark against the U.S.-led West. Close ties have deepened even as Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine disrupted Moscow's relations with Western countries and China clearly refused to condemn its ally's attack on its European neighbor. Western countries have argued that China's equivocations have given Putin much-needed political and diplomatic cover to wage an unprovoked war of aggression against kyiv. “Dear friend” Putin Both leaders have previously praised the strength of their personal friendship, having both reshaped their respective countries in their image during long tenures at the helm. Xi welcomed his “dear friend” Putin to Beijing last October, where the Russian president was the guest of honor at a multilateral summit. The Chinese leader said “mutual political trust between the two countries continues to deepen,” praising their “close and effective strategic coordination.” Xi noted that he had met Putin 42 times over the past decade, saying they had “developed good working relations and deep friendship.” Deadline : Beijing, China Article type: Press service Produced externally by an organization we trust to adhere to high journalistic standards. Support HKFP | Policies and ethics | Error/typo? | Contact us | Newsletter | Transparency and annual report | apps Help safeguard press freedom and keep HKFP free for all readers by supporting our team

