'Muqabla will be fought on June 4': PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi for 'fight Shakti' remark





A day after Rahul Gandhi said his fight was against 'Shakti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit back at the Congress leader, saying the entire country worships 'Shakti' and no one can talk about his destruction. “Can anyone talk about the destruction of 'Shakti'? We dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti',” he said at a rally in Telangana. “Yesterday, the INDI Alliance organized a rally in Mumbai. They declared that their fight was against 'Shakti'; and for me, every daughter, mother and sister is a personification of 'Shakti',” he said. -he declares. “To those who raise their voices against 'Shakti', I accept your challenge. I am ready to sacrifice my life for 'Shakti'. The fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship 'Shakti'.” Muqabla June 4 ko ho jaaega,” the Prime Minister said. The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4. On Sunday, addressing a public rally in Mumbai to mark the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “cannot win elections without EVM (electronic voting machine)”. He said there was a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism and 'we are fighting against a Shakti'. “The question is, what is Shakti? The soul of the king is in the EVM. It is true. The soul of the king is in the EVM and in every institution of the country, in the ED, CBI and Income Tax department,” he said. Gandhi further claimed that a senior leader from Maharashtra left the Congress and cried in front of his mother saying, “Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I do not have the power to fight this Shakti.” I don't want to go to prison. 'Thousands of people have been threatened in this way. » BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, saying he had declared open war against 'Shakti'. “There is no doubt that the INDI Alliance seeks to destroy Sanatan and Dharma, the essence of Bharatvarsh.” Malviya then released a video claiming that Hindus worship Maa Durga. “She is Shakti. We do not fight Shakti. Since time immemorial, the Asuras have tried to fight Shakti, only to be destroyed.” Hindus worship Maa Durga. She is Shakti. We are not fighting Shakti. Since time immemorial, the Asuras tried to fight against Shakti, but were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/8IJFe0ziTH Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 18, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/india/story/muqabla-4-june-ko-ho-jaaega-pm-modi-fires-back-at-rahul-gandhi-over-fighting-shakti-remark-421867-2024-03-18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos