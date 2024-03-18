Trump can't get $454M appeal bond in New York fraud case: lawyers





Former US President Donald Trump holds up a news report about New York Attorney General Letitia James as he speaks to the media at one of his 40 Wall Street properties following closing arguments in his trial civil for fraud on January 11, 2024 in New York.

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump failed to secure an appeal bond to secure a $454 million civil judgment against him in a New York business fraud case, his lawyers said in a court filing Monday.

Lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants said it was “impossible” for them to obtain a full appeal bond, which would effectively require “cash reserves approaching $1 billion,” which neither neither former president nor his company own.

Trump's team unsuccessfully contacted about 30 bail bond companies through four separate brokers as he sought bail on appeal, and they spent “countless hours negotiating with the “one of the largest insurance companies in the world,” according to the appeal filing. Manhattan Supreme Court Division.

Under New York court rules, Trump must post an appeal bond if he wants to avoid New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking to recover the state's fraud judgment.

James said she would seize Trump's assets if he was unable to pay the full judgment or obtain an appeal bond.

Trump's lawyers said in their filing that if the Appellate Division considered denying a stay of the judgment, it should schedule oral arguments on the issue.

And the lawyers asked that if the division refuses to grant the stay, they be allowed to ask the Court of Appeals, New York state's highest court, to stay the judgment without Trump having to obtain an appeal bond of the total amount.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement: “A bond of this size would constitute an abuse of the law, contradict the fundamental principles of our Republic, and fundamentally undermine the rule of law in New York. »

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron in February ordered Trump and his co-defendants to pay a total of $464 million in damages for violating a New York anti-fraud law.

Engoron ruled in favor of James, who in a lawsuit had accused Trump, his two adult sons, the Trump Organization and top company executives of falsely inflating the value of Trump's assets for years to increase your net worth and obtain financial benefits.

Trump was ordered to pay the lion's share of the judgment: $454 million. Post-judgment interest on Trump's share of damages continues to accrue at a rate of nearly $112,000 per day.

Trump, who secured the Republican nomination for president, claimed in a deposition last year to have “much more than $400 million in cash.”

Despite this, the nearly 5,000-page filing filed Monday by his attorneys details his inability to obtain bail to obtain the full judgment.

The filing includes an affidavit from Gary Giulietti, president of the Northeast division of Lockton Companies, which he describes as the largest privately held insurance brokerage in the world.

Giulietti, who was hired to help the defendants obtain bail, wrote in that statement: “Despite our research into the market, we were unsuccessful in our efforts…for the simple reason that obtaining an appeal bond of $464 million is a practical solution. impossibility in the circumstances presented.

Only a handful of bonding companies are authorized by the Treasury Department to underwrite a bond of this size, and many of these companies will only issue a single bond of up to $100 million, a writes Giulietti.

He also said that none of these companies would accept illiquid assets such as real estate as collateral.

“Simply put, a link of this size is rarely, if ever, visible,” Giulietti wrote. “In the unusual event that a bond of this size is issued, it is provided to the world's largest public companies, not individuals or private companies.”

The Trump Organization is a private company.

Giulietti wrote that it would be impossible for a private company to obtain a bond to secure the total $464 million judgment unless it had about $1 billion in cash or cash equivalents to offer in warranty, while being able to meet its other commercial obligations.

“While I understand that the Trump Organization is in a strong liquidity position, it does not have $1 billion in cash or cash equivalents,” he wrote.

Trump's lawyers also noted in the filing that bond issuers will often demand collateral totaling 120% of the judgment, which equates to more than $557 million.

These issuers are also likely to require a two-year advance on a 2% annual bond premium, which would require the defendants to pay more than $18 million up front, the lawyers wrote.

The defendants previously offered to post $100 million bail to prevent James from collecting the judgment while Trump appealed Engoron's verdict.

An Appellate Division judge rejected that proposal but allowed the defendants to continue doing business in New York and lifted Trump's three-year ban on Engoron from seeking loans in New York. This order is temporarily in effect before a full panel of the court of appeals hears the motion to stay.

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the filing.

Earlier this month, Trump obtained a $91.6 million bond from insurance company Chubb to secure a civil defamation judgment against him in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll as he makes appeal of this verdict.

Carroll had successfully sued Trump in federal court for defamation after accusing him in 2019 of raping her in the mid-1990s at a Manhattan department store.

