Jokowi's neutrality highlighted at UN Human Rights Committee session, Foreign Ministry opens voice

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) opened its voice in response to President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) neutrality in the 2024 presidential election, which was questioned during the Human Rights Committee hearing. man in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday March 12, 2024. Photo/Doc Setprés

JAKARTA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) opened its voice in response to President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) neutrality in the 2024 presidential election, which was questioned at the Human Rights Committee meeting. man in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday March 12, 2024. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Business Spokesperson Lalu Muhammad Iqbal confirmed that the UN Human Rights Committee meeting was an interactive dialogue and that it therefore did not have the power to rule on the implementation of human rights between States parties. "The meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Committee on the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) is a routine meeting in the nature of an interactive dialogue between the Human Rights Committee and the States parties, among other things to identify capacity building needs, and not to judge the implementation of human rights among state parties, Lalu said in his statement, Monday (18/3/2024 ). He added that the Human Rights Committee is made up of 18 independent experts elected by vote at the UN and who do not represent the government or any particular UN body. Indonesia's presence on the UN Human Rights Committee is therefore voluntary and appreciated by the 18 countries. "The presence of States Parties at the meeting is voluntary. The presence of Indonesia is a form of commitment to implement the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in general, the presentation and presence of Indonesia is very appreciated by the UN Human Rights Committee," he said. Some questions remained unanswered due to the large number of questions and time constraints. According to him, this often happens as part of an interactive dialogue on various occasions. "Regarding the comments of a member of the Human Rights Committee of Senegal and several other questions, we did not have time to respond because there were many questions and time did not allow us to do so. "This situation often occurs in interactive dialogues like this," he concluded. (RCA)

