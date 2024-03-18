Mathematics professor from Turkey and researcher at Rider





Dr. Ali Sabri Ipek collaborates with Dr. Bhesh Mainali on several projects

Dr. Ali Sabri Ipek has been named a Postdoctoral Researcher in Residence at Rider Universitys College of Education and Human Services, where he will collaborate on several research projects related to mathematics education under the direction of Dr. Bhesh Mainali, Associate Professor in the Department of teacher training. Ipek is a professor at Recep Tayyip Erdoan University in his hometown of Rize, Turkey. His main areas of study are conceptual learning in mathematics, teacher education, and a concept in mathematics education called multiple representations, which describes how a single mathematical idea can be symbolized or indicated in multiple ways. Dr. Ali Sabri Ipek The collaboration with Rider came after Ipek was awarded a postdoctoral research fellowship from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey. Ipek and Mainali worked on three different projects: the role of representation in mathematics textbooks between Turkey and the United States, the study of the role of representations in the teaching and learning of mathematics and the realization of a comparative analysis of the mathematics education system in the United States and the United States. Turkey in conjunction with the role of representation in high school mathematics. I am very excited about this new and important experience in my academic life, says Ipek, who works at Recep Tayyip Erdoan University's Department of Mathematics and Science Education, Department of Primary Mathematics Education. I am grateful to the leadership of Rider University, especially Dr. Bhesh Mainali, for providing me with this opportunity. » Ipek graduated in 1992 as the best student of the mathematics department of Atatrk University Kazm Karabekirs, where he received a bachelor's degree. After working as a teacher and research assistant, he returned to Atatrk to earn a master's degree and a doctorate in mathematics education. Ipek has been a faculty member at Erdoan University since 2008, and he served as professor and chair of the Department of Mathematics and Science Education before joining Rider University. He also worked as a writer and editor of mathematics textbooks approved by the Turkish Ministry of National Education and served on the commission for preparing the mathematics curriculum used in the country's primary and secondary schools. We hope to explore some important aspects of multiple representations in mathematics teaching and learning, especially in the context of the mathematics education system in Turkey and the United States, says Mainali.

