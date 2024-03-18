“I look forward to working together”: PM Modi congratulates Putin on his re-election | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicity Vladimir Poutine on his re-election as President of Russia Monday.

In an article on X, Prime Minister Modi said he looks forward to working together to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Russia in the years to come.

“Warm congratulations to HE Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation. We look forward to working together to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership that has proven successful between India and Russia over the years. come,” wrote the Prime Minister.

Vladimir Putin re-elected

Putin won a record landslide victory in post-Soviet Russia on Sunday, strengthening his grip on power, even as thousands of opponents demonstrated at polling stations at midday and the United States said that the vote was neither free nor fair.

While Putin's re-election was in no doubt given his control over Russia and the absence of real challengers, the former KGB spy wanted to show that he enjoys overwhelming Russian support. Nationwide turnout was 74.22% as of 1800 GMT when polling closed, election officials said, surpassing 2018 levels of 67.5%.

The longest-serving Russian leader

The quick result means Putin, 71, will easily secure another six-year term that would allow him to overtake Joseph Stalin and become Russia's longest-serving leader in more than 200 years.

Putin won 87.8 percent of the vote, the highest result ever recorded in Russia's post-Soviet history, according to a poll by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM). The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) rates Putin at 87%. The first official results indicated that the polls were accurate.

The elections come just over two years after Putin sparked the deadliest European conflict since World War II by ordering the invasion of Ukraine. He presents it as a “special military operation”.

(With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/look-forward-to-working-together-pm-modi-congratulates-putin-on-re-election/articleshow/108591119.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos