Trump's lawyers say it's 'virtually impossible' to get $464 million bail on time





Former President Donald Trump's lawyers say he is unlikely to get bail for the half-billion money he and other defendants need to stay a judge's February ruling in a civil fraud case in New York.

They are asking an appeals court to stay the ruling while Trump challenges it. The judgment, with accrued interest, hit the defendants with a bill of $464 million. In a nearly 5,000-page filing filed Monday, Trump's lawyers wrote that “a bonding requirement of this magnitude – in effect requiring cash reserves approaching $1 billion… is unprecedented.”

They called that finding “grossly disproportionate” to the offenses Trump and others have been found responsible for, particularly a decade-long scheme to defraud banks and insurers using property overvaluation and value Trump's net.

“Very few bail bond companies would consider bail of this magnitude,” wrote attorneys Alina Habba, Clifford Robert, Christopher Kise and John Sauer.

The Trump Organization's general counsel, Alan Garten, wrote in the filing that bail bonds companies are not willing to accept real estate as collateral.

Garten said the company “has contacted more than 30 surety companies, offering to pledge a combination of cash or cash equivalents and unencumbered real estate…[T]The vast majority simply do not have the financial strength to handle an obligation of this size. Of those who do, the vast majority are unwilling to accept the risk associated with such a large obligation. »

Trump's filing comes a week after he posted bail of more than $90 million to appeal another recent court defeat, a ruling in January by a federal jury that found unanimously that he had defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll. In that case, he obtained bail through a subsidiary of insurance giant Chubb.

The filing includes an affidavit from an insurance executive who said he had “been in contact with some of the largest insurance companies in the world in an effort to try to secure bail” for Trump in the case.

The executive, Gary Giuletti, president of the private insurance company Lockton Companies, wrote that he believes it “is not possible under the circumstances presented” for the defendants to obtain bond.

“Simply put, a link of this size is rarely, if ever, visible,” Giuletti wrote.

Giuletti testified as an expert witness for Trump's defense during the fraud trial, describing himself as a longtime friend who is a member of “a bunch of his clubs.” He is also an insurance broker doing business for the Trump Organization.

Judge Arthur Engoron criticized Giuletti's testimony during the trial, as well as the defense team's decision to use him as a witness.

“In its more than 20 years of standing, this Court has never encountered an expert witness who not only was a close personal friend of a party, but who also had a personal financial interest in the outcome of the case. matter for which he is proposed as an expert,” Engoron wrote in his Feb. 16 decision.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general, Letitia James, declined to comment. James' office said Trump had until March 25 to post bond for the entire judgment to prevent his office from recovering damages while he appeals. James said the state could seek to seize Trump's assets if he doesn't pay the judgment.

