China is coming to the Western Hemisphere and we are not ready

Bipartisan action is increasingly difficult to achieve, especially during a presidential election. But one issue still manages to attract attention from both sides: China's growing influence right here in the Americas.

It's for good reason. During the first two decades of the 21st century, China's trade with the region increased 26-fold to $315 billion, while simultaneously increasing its influence in technology and security. China has used its economic engagement to consolidate access to vital natural resources, such as lithium, or to push regional countries to loosen ties with Taiwan.

Why is this possible? On the one hand, outside of dedicated public sector officials who have Latin America and the Caribbean among their portfolios, the United States has historically paid a problematic lack of attention to the region. This did not have the same level of direct implications 20 years ago – when China's economic and political presence in the Americas was minimal – as it does today.

Members of Chinese security services run alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping's car as he leaves the Cocoli docks in the expanded Panama Canal, in Panama City, Panama, December 3, 2018.

Presidential visits and actions are a thermometer of American priorities. President Joe Biden has visited the region once since taking office in 2021, and from 2017 to 2020, then-President Donald Trump made only one visit to the region, in Argentina for the Group of 20 (G20). Biden hosted the first Economic Prosperity Partnership of the Americas Leaders Summit in November to improve regional competitiveness and leverage vital sectors like clean energy and semiconductors; while Trump launched América Crece (Americas Growth Initiative) to stimulate sustainable economic growth by catalyzing private sector investment. Presidential action is important, but policies that can extend across administrations emanate from the power of Congress.

So it's good news that Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Michael Bennet (D-CO), alongside House co-sponsors Representatives Maria Salazar (R-FL) and Adriano Espaillat (D -NY), introduced the Americas Act in March. 5. The bill seeks to leverage the U.S. government's collective resources, institutions, and international agreements to encourage investment in the hemisphere and to show our regional partners that strong ties with the United States can provide support concrete in addition to words of encouragement.

The bill proposes a much-anticipated and welcome set of policy tools – from e-governance to trade – to advance prosperity in the hemisphere while simultaneously beginning to rein in China's economic ambitions. It is notably approved by the House of Representatives Select Committee on Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-WI). Among the bill's many provisions, it proposes concrete steps to advance U.S. trade and investment in the hemisphere, including through the harmonization and accumulation of existing trade agreements, provides for greater financing through of the Development Finance Corporation and, importantly, is structured around the manner of China's nearshore industries.

The introduction of the Americas Act is also a welcome reminder that the situation demands not only a response, but also a long-term strategy. If the United States fails to actively compete with its major authoritarian revivalists, countries in the region may continue to be persuaded to prioritize engagement with China in sectors detrimental to U.S. interests.

In a recently published article Atlantic Council Strategy Paper, we propose what a U.S. and allied strategy for the region should look like to effectively counter China’s (and Russia’s) malign influence. Latin America and the Caribbean offer many opportunities for the United States to cultivate successful partnerships based on shared values. After Europe and North America, Latin America and the Caribbean has had the highest proportion of democratically elected governments in recent decades. The region is home to large multinational companies that play an increasingly important role in the global economy. Geostrategically, the Panama Canal continues to function as a critical transit point for U.S. and global commerce.

A good strategy starts with clear objectives. First, the United States and its regional partners should advance security in Latin America and the Caribbean. This is the number one concern in the region. This will require a multi-country approach to eliminating security threats, including reducing Chinese and Russian military and intelligence activities in the region, as well as preventing their investments in sensitive national security areas. U.S. Southern Command, underfunded compared to other commands despite its focus on areas near the United States, is expected to receive increased funding to advance its mission.

Second, the United States should work with global and regional partners to increase prosperity in the Western Hemisphere. This prosperity must be based on clear foundations: free and fair trade, the fight against corruption, the rule of law and high labor and environmental standards. The United States and regional governments will need to systematically work to reduce risks in their economic relations with China and Russia. In sectors essential to national security, there should be complete decoupling; in other areas, lesser compensatory measures or, generally speaking, free trade may continue. To account for reduced Chinese and Russian trade and ensure diversified, close-border economic portfolios, the United States and its free world allies should offer attractive and affordable alternatives for regional economic development. Here, the Americas Act is a good start.

Finally, the United States, alongside its global and regional partners, should promote freedom, democracy, and human rights in the region. Advancing security and prosperity will be essential to this end, but it will also require countering Chinese and Russian disinformation, while pressuring and containing the influence of the region's autocratic governments.

To achieve these objectives, our strategy is based on several pillars. To begin, the United States must correct its long-standing mistake of laxity or inattention toward the region and to prioritize. In particular, the United States must organize its national security bureaucracy and focus its resources to compete with its authoritarian rivals in the region on terms that ultimately benefit the people of the Americas.

The United States should also invest in national and regional innovation, private enterprise and economic competitiveness. While China is an economic powerhouse, the United States also has considerable economic muscle and should offer attractive investment alternatives to Beijing-backed companies and projects.

The United States also needs to be more competitive in the information field, and it should message the positive engagement of the United States in the region, while highlighting the harmful forms of Chinese and Russian influence. This will require a reinvigorated and robust public diplomacy apparatus.

Finally, the United States must align regional and global partners, building multilateral frameworks of like-minded nations that advance prosperity and common democratic values. From organizing minilateral groupings to secure supply chains to building people-to-people connections through cultural exchange, the United States can take a host of steps to align its partners as it competes with China and Russia in the region.

Although strategic competition is largely focused on the frontline geographic regions of the Indo-Pacific and Europe, the reality is that it extends to the hemisphere in which America resides. Absent a strategic course correction, the United States will find itself more vulnerable close to home. This would be an unfortunate new reality, with serious consequences for the projection of American power on a global scale.

Matthew Kroenig is vice president and senior director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council and professor of government at Georgetown University.

Jason Marczak is vice president and senior director of the Adrienne Arsht Center for Latin America at the Atlantic Council. He has more than 20 years of expertise in regional economics, politics and development, working with high-level policymakers and private sector leaders to shape public policy.

Jeffrey Cimmino is deputy director of operations and fellow at the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council.

