Britain's Tory government collapses as plot intensifies to impeach Sunak

Britain's Conservative government has been wracked by leadership conspiracies, scandals and the defection of one of its MPs, Lee Anderson, to the far-right British Reform Party.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been in power for less than 18 months. He entered Downing Street at the request of a few hundred Conservative MPs during a party leadership contest. He was then the third Conservative Prime Minister in the space of seven weeks, after the resignation of Boris Johnson following the COVID Partygate scandal, then of Liz Truss, elected by a few tens of thousands of members of the Conservative party, remaining in power for only 44 days.

Sunak's Conservatives trail Labor by around 20 points, with predictions regularly made of a wipeout in the general election later this year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds his weekly Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on March 12, 2024.

Talk of a new leadership election, previously described by most Conservative MPs as political suicide, is growing. Sky News reported on Sunday: As misery and despair loom over the Conservative Party, talk of a change of leader is growing louder; According to the BBC on Monday, the mood of Tory MPs is darkening as Rishi Sunak faces leadership questions.

Sunak allies forced to give briefing The temperature On Monday morning, he said he would be prepared to call a general election if the rebels forced a leadership contest. People should be careful what they wish for.

Former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, one of 60 Tory MPs who will stand down at the next election, summed up the mood when he told Times Radio: There comes a time in the election cycle when you put on your best suit , you get up and you walk to the sound of the cannons and you continue.

Shadow minister Penny Mordaunt is the first potential candidate named, as a front for a further shift to the right. Sunday, the Today's telegraph The Conservative newspaper recalled: “In 1990 a stalking challenge by Sir Anthony Meyer led to the 1990 leadership election which brought about the downfall of Margaret Thatcher. The rules have since changed, so such a candidate cannot simply trigger a contest himself with a handful of backers.

He added: In this case, it is claimed that some right-wing MPs in the party are promising to support Ms Mordaunt so that she effectively becomes a workhorse candidate behind whom MPs from across the party felt they could unite, on the basis that many centrist MPs may not wish to support potential candidates such as [Business Secretary] mrs [Kemi] Badenoch and Suella Braverman.

Sunak's crisis intensified last week when it emerged that the Tories' top donor, Frank Hestera, the businessman who gave the party a total of 10 million and was expected to hand over a further 5 million , or might have already done so, for this year's election campaign, had made a series of violently racist comments. In 2019 he said of black Labor MP Diane Abbott that you just want to hate all black women because she's here and she should be put down.

As several senior Tories sought excuses for Hester's vile comments, it took a full day for Downing Street to finally issue a gritted-teeth apology, with Sunak's spokesman saying they were racist and wrong, but that 'Hester has now rightly apologized for the offense caused, and where remorse is shown it must be accepted.

Sunak had every reason to want to move on quickly. THE Guardian reported Saturday that Hester reportedly attended two Conservative fundraisers last year, including in June, when he was photographed with the prime minister. The newspaper adds: “The Prime Minister is also said to have met Hester in Leeds, the day after the Autumn Statement in November, when the donor paid $16,000 for Sunak to take a helicopter to the city for a political visit .

Hester also had close relationships with current Foreign Secretary and former Prime Minister David Cameron, as well as current Chancellor and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Sunak was also cautious in his response to Hester's comments, as he is still in the midst of a backlash from his party's far right for suspending his deputy Lee Anderson, who later defected to the Reform Party. Anderson declared live that the Islamists had taken control of [Labour Mayor of London Sadiq] Khan [himself Muslim] He actually gave our capital to his friends.

The MP was very popular with the group of pro-Brexit Conservatives who won many of the Red Wall seats previously voted for by Labor in Boris Johnson's 2019 election victory over Jeremy Corbyn. The Reformers, formerly the Nigel Farages Brexit Party, are campaigning as a more staunchly anti-immigration and anti-woke alternative to the Conservative Party and are polling at between 10 and 14 percent, posing a mortal threat to the Conservatives' electoral chances.

Significantly, Johnson, who was forced to resign after Sunak stepped down as chancellor and has harbored a huge grudge ever since, is already campaigning in these Red Wall seats. He is prepared to do so in a general election by demanding the party remind Red Wall voters of key elements of the manifesto that won it a landslide victory five years ago, including its flagship plan. [Brexit] policy, according to I newspaper.

Under conditions of seemingly intractable Tory collapse, the ruling class is working closely with Sir Keir Starmers' Labor Party to prepare a politically identical replacement to save British capitalism, with less overt racism from the government.

However, it is worth noting that Anderson's journey through the political sewers of the far right began within the Labor Party. He was a long-serving Labor member and party advisor. A former miner in the Nottinghamshire coalfield, including during the 1984-85 strike, he was elected Labor to Ashfield District Council in 2015. He resigned to join the Conservatives in 2018, complaining that the party had been taken up by the far left under Corbyn. direction.

The Conservatives and Labor are fully aligned on the fundamental issues of military spending that supports both NATO's war against Russia in Ukraine and the Israeli genocide in Gaza, as well as continued austerity to pay for it. working class. They agree on a new attack on democratic rights to enforce this agenda, with anti-war protests and opposition to genocide labeled as extremism.

Rachel Reeves, the Labor Party's shadow chancellor, has promised for years that she will exercise ironclad discipline in curbing social spending. Last week, as the bankrupt Birmingham Labor Council imposed $300 million in spending cuts, and with half of all councils facing bankruptcy, Reeves refused to say a Labor government would bail them out for protect vital services.

Speaking to Sky News' Trevor Phillips, she said: “I won't be able to solve all the problems straight away. I have no illusions about the scale of the challenge I will inherit if I become chancellor later this year and I have to be honest with people. » .

Workers must face the facts: before and after the elections, whatever the result, they face the same struggle against a Conservative and Labor Party mixing austerity and war. There is an urgent need to build an alternative, socialist political leadership within the working class. This will be the perspective defended by the Socialist Equality Party and its candidates in the legislative elections.