Britain's Tory government collapses as plot intensifies to impeach Sunak

Britain's Conservative government has been wracked by leadership conspiracies, scandals and the defection of one of its MPs, Lee Anderson, to the far-right British Reform Party.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been in power for less than 18 months. He entered Downing Street at the request of a few hundred Conservative MPs during a party leadership contest. He was then the third Conservative Prime Minister in the space of seven weeks, after the resignation of Boris Johnson following the COVID Partygate scandal, then of Liz Truss, elected by a few tens of thousands of members of the Conservative party, remaining in power for only 44 days.

Sunak's Conservatives trail Labor by around 20 points, with predictions regularly made of a wipeout in the general election later this year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds his weekly Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on March 12, 2024. [Photo by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0]

Talk of a new leadership election, previously described by most Conservative MPs as political suicide, is growing. Sky News reported on Sunday: As misery and despair loom over the Conservative Party, talk of a change of leader is growing louder; According to the BBC on Monday, the mood of Tory MPs is darkening as Rishi Sunak faces leadership questions.

Sunak allies forced to give briefing The temperature On Monday morning, he said he would be prepared to call a general election if the rebels forced a leadership contest. People should be careful what they wish for.

Former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, one of 60 Tory MPs who will stand down at the next election, summed up the mood when he told Times Radio: There comes a time in the election cycle when you put on your best suit , you get up and you walk to the sound of the cannons and you continue.

Shadow minister Penny Mordaunt is the first potential candidate named, as a front for a further shift to the right. Sunday, the Today's telegraph The Conservative newspaper recalled: “In 1990 a stalking challenge by Sir Anthony Meyer led to the 1990 leadership election which brought about the downfall of Margaret Thatcher. The rules have since changed, so such a candidate cannot simply trigger a contest himself with a handful of backers.

