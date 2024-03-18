Politics
There is no link to violations of constitutional rights
Area
Political dynasty Herdiansyah Hamzah Joko Widodo
Writer: Sonya
1 hour ago | 0 views
Samarinda, Presisi.co – Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Mulawarman University (Unmul) Herdiansyah Hamzah responded to the question of a coalition of major parties in President Joko Widodo's government. According to him, Jokowi's goal is to create a grand coalition to maintain his power. Even if he is no longer president.
“In fact, it is not about a dynasty, but about the talk of a Jokowi-style grand coalition,” he said. In addition to forming a coalition, Jokowi is expected to bring his family to rule a region. This is what makes the question of the “political dynasty” seem to stick to Jokowi.
For example, Bobby Nasution's daughter-in-law, who is rumored to run in the North Sumatra regional elections, Kaesang in the Solo regional elections, Erina Gudono in the district elections. Sleman. Even talk of a grand coalition is a factor in Prabowo-Gibran's victory in the 2024 presidential election.
With this series of facts, the one familiarly called Castro believes that there is something wrong with the current governmental system. Not to mention hearing someone defend the dynasty's actions on the grounds that Jokowi's performance has been good so far.
“The response about one family running this country was well received by the public because they do not understand the concept of coalition in our government system,” he stressed.
Not to mention that some say that political dynasties do not exist because Article 28D, paragraph 3 of the 1945 Constitution states that all Indonesian citizens have equal opportunities in government. If this limits the number of people who can come forward, it will violate constitutional rights.
“In the Indonesian government system, violations of constitutional rights have nothing to do with Jokowi's efforts against all political parties, they have no relevance,” he concluded.
|
Sources
2/ https://presisi.co/read/2024/03/19/12415/dosen-unmul-merespons-isu-dinasti-politik-presiden-joko-widodo-tak-ada-kaitan-pelanggaran-hak-konstitusional
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- There is no link to violations of constitutional rights
- Future of Flight action plan brings the era of flying taxis closer
- Is Hollywood ready for AI?
- USWNT REWIND: NWSL 2024 Season Kicks Off
- Nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought: UK statement to UN Security Council
- Britain's Tory government collapses as plot intensifies to impeach Sunak
- Violence in Haiti: the first charter flight carrying fleeing American citizens lands in Miami
- Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 24-30
- The future of legal software: Balancing innovation and legal boundaries
- Where was the most violent earthquake in the history of the Mediterranean recorded?
- China is coming to the Western Hemisphere and we are not ready
- Trump's lawyers say it's 'virtually impossible' to get $464 million bail on time