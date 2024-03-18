There is no link to violations of constitutional rights

Area



Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Mulawarman University (Unmul) Herdiansyah Hamzah

Samarinda, Presisi.co – Lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Mulawarman University (Unmul) Herdiansyah Hamzah responded to the question of a coalition of major parties in President Joko Widodo's government. According to him, Jokowi's goal is to create a grand coalition to maintain his power. Even if he is no longer president.

“In fact, it is not about a dynasty, but about the talk of a Jokowi-style grand coalition,” he said. In addition to forming a coalition, Jokowi is expected to bring his family to rule a region. This is what makes the question of the “political dynasty” seem to stick to Jokowi.

For example, Bobby Nasution's daughter-in-law, who is rumored to run in the North Sumatra regional elections, Kaesang in the Solo regional elections, Erina Gudono in the district elections. Sleman. Even talk of a grand coalition is a factor in Prabowo-Gibran's victory in the 2024 presidential election.

With this series of facts, the one familiarly called Castro believes that there is something wrong with the current governmental system. Not to mention hearing someone defend the dynasty's actions on the grounds that Jokowi's performance has been good so far.

“The response about one family running this country was well received by the public because they do not understand the concept of coalition in our government system,” he stressed.

Not to mention that some say that political dynasties do not exist because Article 28D, paragraph 3 of the 1945 Constitution states that all Indonesian citizens have equal opportunities in government. If this limits the number of people who can come forward, it will violate constitutional rights.

“In the Indonesian government system, violations of constitutional rights have nothing to do with Jokowi's efforts against all political parties, they have no relevance,” he concluded.