Trump's lawyers say he can't post bond covering $454 million civil fraud judgment | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's lawyers said Monday that he cannot post bail covering the full amount of the $454 million civil fraud judgment against him while he appeals the New York ruling because it was virtually impossible after the refusal of 30 surety companies.

In a court filing seeking a stay of the payment, which is due March 25, lawyers for the former president and the presumptive Republican presidential nominee cited Gary Giulietti, an executive at the insurance brokerage Lockton Companies, that Trump hired to help get a bond.

The filing said: Defendants' continued diligent efforts have proven that bail for the full amount of the judgment is a practical impossibility.

In an affidavit, Giulietti said few surety companies would consider issuing a bond of the required size. Surety companies that might issue a bond of such magnitude would not accept hard assets such as real estate as collateral, but would only accept cash or cash equivalents (such as marketable securities) , wrote Giulietti.

A link of this size is rarely, if ever, observed. In the unusual event that a bond of this size is issued, it is provided to the world's largest public companies, not individuals or private companies.

Trump claims he is worth several billion dollars and said last year he had about $400 million in cash, in addition to properties and other investments.

In January, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million, on top of the $5 million awarded by a jury last year to writer E. Jean Carroll, for defaming her after she accused him of sexual assault in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. a claim that a judge called essentially true. Trump posted bond for that amount during his appeal.

The civil fraud case against Trump was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump also faces an unprecedented series of criminal charges: 14 for subverting the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden, 34 for secret payments and 40 for his retention of classified documents.

Nonetheless, the 77-year-old dominated the Republican presidential primary and is poised to face Biden again in the November election, even as his legal troubles deepen.

In the New York civil fraud case, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in February that Trump, his company and his top executives, including his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., conspired for years to defraud banks and insurers by inflating the financial statements used to guarantee the loans. and close deals.

Among other sanctions, Engoron imposed strict limits on the Trump Organization's ability to do business.

James, a Democrat, said she would seek to seize assets if Trump was unable to pay the judgment.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

With interest, Trump and his co-defendants, including his company and top executives, owe $467.3 million. To get bail, Trump's lawyers said, they would have to post collateral worth $557 million.

A bond requirement of this magnitude, effectively requiring cash reserves approaching $1 billion, is unprecedented for a private company, Monday's filing said.

Even when it comes to publicly traded companies, courts regularly cancel or reduce the amount of bail. Applying an impossible bail requirement as a condition of appeal would inflict manifest and irreparable harm.

In February, a state appeals court judge ruled that Trump must post bail covering the full amount to stay enforcement of the judgment. Trump is asking a full panel of the state's intermediate appeals court to stay that ruling while he appeals. His lawyers had previously proposed bail of $100 million, an offer rejected by an appeals court judge, Anil Singh.

Trump first appealed on February 26, with his lawyers asking the court to decide whether Engoron made errors of law and/or fact and whether he abused his discretion or exceeded his jurisdiction.

Trump was not required to pay his fine or post bail to appeal. Filing an appeal did not automatically terminate the execution of the judgment. Trump would receive an automatic stay if he were to provide money, assets or an appeal bond covering what he owes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/18/trump-cant-post-bond-fraud-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos