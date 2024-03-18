Donald Trump Interview with Fox News Howard Kurtz and the Conundrum of Media Coverage





While President Joe Biden was running the country, Donald Trump was on the campaign trail, talking about bloodshed and sitting down with Fox News' Howard Kurtz.

Let's start with the latter.

I rarely quote Kurtz's MediaBuzz on Fox News because it's often more about politics than media. It certainly doesn't cover media like the media-centric Reliable Sources magazine, which was unfortunately slammed by CNN in 2022.

But on Sunday, Kurtz had a meeting with Trump. And there were a few media mentions during their nearly hour-long conversation.

Media Jennifer Bowers Bahney wrote the 5 craziest comments from Trump's bizarre Fox News interview on Sunday.

They were:

Trump has doubled down on his rhetoric about migrants poisoning America's blood. Trump indulged in questions about Vladimir Putin. Trump has escalated his feud with Jimmy Kimmel. Trump didn't back down when asked about threats to network broadcast licenses. Trump reiterated his rigged election claims and all but dared Fox to abandon them.

Let's focus on the media aspects of the interview. Once again, Trump pulled out his old favorites, using phrases like fake news. Kurtz asked Trump: After the Iowa caucuses, two networks did not air your speech. I was very critical at the time. But you said that CNN and NBC should have their licenses taken away, or whatever. It sounded like you were threatening to attack TV channels whose reports you don't like.

Trump responded, I guess it was Fake Tapper or someone turned it off, he said, Turn it off. I think actually MSNBC did it, MSDNC, but they did it. But I think it was CNN that didn't talk about it. Jake Tapper, who I knew and liked, actually, but he gets really hurt when he does something like that. And it also hurts audiences. You look at the CNN ratings, they're so bad. So you cover, although I mean, think about it, you cover someone for a year, and it's the climax, it's the big moment, and people want to watch it, and you say, I am not going to broadcast his speech. . How can you do this?

Interestingly, Trump knows his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged are controversial. He said this at one point during the interview: You can take that out if you want, but the election was rigged.

My take: Cable and broadcast networks should absolutely monitor Trump's speeches, especially after primary victories (as opposed to rallies), but they are wise to not air them live. That's because you never know what Trump might say, including outright lies about topics like the 2020 election and January 6, not to mention dangerous rhetoric about those he doesn't. 'do not like.

Then again, news organizations find themselves in a precarious situation when it comes to Trump. On the one hand, perhaps they feel obligated to show the American people exactly what they think and say, even if it may sometimes be dangerous or irresponsible. In fact, you could say that citizens need to see it. By not showing it, are they really protecting Trump? By not broadcasting what he says, are they sanitizing his speech to such an extent that voters might think Trump has toned down his lies and embarrassing speech?

Then again, you can understand why a news organization would be reluctant to amplify much of what Trump says because it's simply not true or potentially dangerous.

Therein lies the enigma.

Perhaps the best way to do this is to do what Bahney did in his Mediaite article. That is, showing some of the outrageous things Trump has said just to remind voters who Trump is, what he believes, and what he says.

One story that gained momentum over the weekend came from something Trump said during a speech in Ohio on Saturday. Speaking about the U.S. economy and the auto industry, Trump said he would impose tariffs on cars manufactured outside the United States if he wins the election in November. Then he added: Now, if I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, which will be the least of the problems, it will be a bloodbath for the country.

Reactions to Trump's bloodshed comment varied. Many found Trump's comment disturbing, suggesting that Trump was predicting violence if he lost. Trump supporters said Trump's remarks were taken out of context. For example, on her Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures, Maria Bartiromo, shaking her head, said, “Those remarks sparked dishonest headlines about what he actually said in the mainstream media.”

MSNBC's Jen Psaki commented in detail, saying: We didn't miss the full context. This was not an off-message comment. That's his message.

Most saw Trump's comments as a threat that went beyond the auto industry. Several on social media said that if you really want to put Trump's comments in context, look not just at Saturday's speech, but at the last eight years.

But the best approach was this simple, matter-of-fact opening to ABC's World News Tonight on Sunday, when anchor Mary Bruce said: “We begin tonight with the race for the White House and former President Trump's campaign is now on the defensive after his fiery rhetoric at a press conference. rally in Dayton, Ohio, Saturday evening. Trump warned, when discussing the economy, that there would be bloodshed if he was not re-elected in November. This, after the former president kicked off the event by paying tribute to those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, President Biden's campaign quickly denounced the comments as threats of political violence.

Check out this article in the New York Times by Jim Rutenberg and Steven Lee Myers: How Trump's allies are winning the war against disinformation.

North Carolina Democratic Rep. Jeff Jackson is apologizing for voting in favor of the bill that forces Chinese owners of TikToks to sell or be banned in the United States. This apology is because Jackson used TikTok to grow his brand and popularity, with over 2.5 million followers. And after being roasted by many of these followers, Jackson apologized with a video on TikTok.

Jackson said: And I understand. If I were in your shoes, I would probably feel the same way. I would see someone who was using the app to build an audience and then seemed to have downvoted it, and I would be upset.

Jackson said he voted for the bill because he heard alarming things about enforcement. He also said he doesn't really believe TikTok will ultimately be shut down in the United States. Lawmakers in favor of the bill fear TikTok poses a threat to national security. They fear that the Chinese government will force owner ByteDance to provide data that would compromise American users. TikTok said it has not shared U.S. data with the Chinese government and never would.

Jackson said: “I sincerely believe that the chances of a ban are virtually nil for many financial, political and geopolitical reasons. I just don't think there's a real chance of a ban. I still believe that, but maybe I got that balance wrong.

He ended by saying: I screwed up. I did it. I apologize. And I'll keep you posted.

