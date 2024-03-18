14 national strategic projects approved by President Jokowi, here is the list





Harianjogja.com, JAKARTAAddition 14 national strategic project (PSN) was approved by President Joko Widodo and will begin construction this year. This was stated by the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto. Airlangga admitted that he reported to President Jokowi that there would be 14 new PSNs whose construction would be carried out by the private sector. He made this known after attending a limited meeting (Ratas) with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the assessment of the National Strategic Project (PSN) at the State Palace, Monday (18/3/2024). “This new PSN will create jobs and does not require APBN and this has been approved by the President and there is a new adjustment of the nomenclature of the PSN and changes in the scope of the PSN itself,” said Airlangga at the presidential palace complex. Airlangga said the government would start developing the Pantai Indah Kapuk tropical concept and then the Wiraraja industrial zone on Galang Island. Third, there is the North Pole development project. Next, the four industrial zones of the Neo Energy Parimo Industrial Zone in Parigi Moutong, Central Sulawesi. ALSO READ: DIY regional government aims to make Godean road smooth again after Eid “These five industrial areas of Patimban Industrial Area are in Subang. They are not new, what is new is the energy supply and there is also this area being developed near Patimban for a new economic zone in Patimban,” concluded Airlangga. Here are 14 new National Strategic Projects (NSPs) that were approved by President Jokowi: Development of the tropical concept Pantai Indah Kapuk Development of Wiraraja Industrial Zone on Galang Island North Hub Development Project Off East Kalimantan Industrial Zone Development of Neo Energy Industrial Zone Parimo, Central Sulawesi Patimban Industrial Zone Subang Industrial Zone Giga Industrial Park Industrial Zone Development, Southeast Sulawesi Development of Kolaka Resource Industrial Zone, Southeast Sulawesi Development of Stargate Astra Industrial Zone, Southeast Sulawesi Development of the Surabaya Waterfront Coastal Area Morowali Neo Energy Zone Development, Central Sulawesi Integrated development of the area in Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) Development of Toapaya Bintan Industrial Zone, Riau Toll road development in Harbor Road II section, North Jakarta Development of toll roads in Bandung city (Source: Bisnis.com) Check out other news and articles at Google News Source: Bisnis.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.harianjogja.com/read/2024/03/18/500/1168429/14-proyek-strategis-nasional-disetujui-presiden-jokowi-ini-daftarnya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos