The China-Russia-North Korea partnership: a triple threat that cannot be ignored

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 led to international condemnation, sanctions and rejection by Moscow. But his heinous actions have also led to a surge in support from his fellow rogues, China and North Korea. Poverty loves company, and now the three countries, grappling with international sanctions for their transgressions against the world order, are strengthening their economic, diplomatic and security ties.

Beijing and Pyongyang differ in their support, but both benefit from their engagement with their increasingly isolated and beleaguered Russian partner. Yet the relationship between China, North Korea and Russia appears to be more of a series of mutually beneficial benefits.bilateraltransactions rather than a solidtrilateralpartnership or alliance.

Growing Sino-Russian solidarity

Hit by heavy sanctions, the departure of foreign trading partners and the freezing of Russian funds abroad after its invasions of Ukraine in 2014 and 2022, Russia has desperately turned to China for economic aid. Bilateral trade then expanded, allowing Moscow to mitigate the impact of international punitive measures.

>>>A new axis of evil has formed. America needs NATO more than ever

Russian President Vladimir Putin now describes Sino-Russian relations as being at their highest point. climax of the story. Meanwhile, Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping called Putin “his” the best friend, the most intimate. The two leaders met more thanforty timessince 2012.

Yet despite Putin and Xi's glowing descriptions, the no-holds-barred bilateral relationship is not a formal alliance, nor do the two countries have a mutual defense commitment. Instead, China and Russia have a mutually beneficial marriage of convenience, based on a converging alignment of interests and strategic goals. This is a partnership of interconnected independence.

In fact, there are vast differences between Chinese and Russian goals and tactics (as there always have been). While Russia appears determined to explode its relations with the United States and the European Union, China is working to continue its economic, trade and diplomatic engagement to overcome its tensions.growing economic problemsinside the country and extend Beijing's influence abroad. Beijing's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine risks straining relations with China's trading partners, imposing secondary sanctions on Chinese banks and businesses, and undermining the regime's attempts to divide its Western opponents .

Resumption of Russian-North Korean relations

Ties between Moscow and Pyongyang had largely languished after the collapse of the Soviet Union, but Russia's invasion ofUkrainechanged that. North Korea supported Russia's war both through diplomatic support and by providing over a million pieces of artillery.shellsand dozens of modernshort-range ballistic missiles.

Kim Jong-unSeptember 2023 tripin Russia andsummit meetingwith Putin marked progress in bilateral relations and confirmed thegrowthmilitaryand diplomatic understanding between the two countries. However, what Pyongyang has received or will receive in return for its military largesse remains unclear.

Moscow could bring financial, economic or energy benefits. Some experts believe Russia could hand over the crown jewels ofadvanced military technology, such as the design of nuclear warheads, re-entry vehicles or assistance with ICBMs. However, it is more likely that Russia will provide second-tier weapons technologies, such as military reconnaissance.satellitesor advanced conventional weapon designs remain a worrying prospect.

Reasons to hope among the darkness

Despite the deteriorating security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, there are also strong reasons for confidence. The threatening actions of Russia, China and North Korea have made Indo-Pacific countries aware of the need for enhanced security measures and greater defense cooperation. To paraphrase Charles Dickens A tale of two citiesIt’s the worst of times and the best of times to respond to these threats.

The bold actions of South Korean and Japanese leaders have enabled reconciliation between their countries on difficult historical issues, facilitating greater trilateral security cooperation with the United States. The three countries resumed their military exercises in 2022 repair the degradation of allied deterrence capabilities.

>>>The new Cold War: China attacking Europe

In December 2022, South Korea and Japan released national security documents very similar to those of the United States. The trilateral Camp David Summit in August 2023, it solidified unprecedented trilateral cooperation in coordinating military, diplomatic and economic policies in the Indo-Pacific region.

That said, there is still much work to be done for the United States, South Korea, and Japan to integrate current and future progress against possible reversals by future administrations. The three countries should create an interconnected missile defense system rather than just a quick exchange of North Korean missile warnings. Plans for trilateral military operations should aim to develop combined trilateral air and naval capabilities beyond current anti-submarine defense and missile defense exercises.

The road ahead

China, North Korea, and Russia each pose a significant threat to regional stability, cybersecurity, and the international financial system. For this reason alone, Indo-Pacific and European nations should strengthen their own defenses and unite with other like-minded democracies to develop more effective multilateral responses. The growing solidarity between the three rogue nations only reinforces the need for a rapid and coordinated counter-strategy.

Although a strong military and security response is the most immediate need, countries in the Indo-Pacific and Europe should also accelerate their efforts to reduce their energy and financial addiction on Russia and China in order to minimize the ability of both countries to coerce and intimidate their trading partners. This requires dedicated multilateral efforts to develop alternative raw material suppliers and manufacturers of manufactured goods.