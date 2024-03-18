Cak Imin's older brother says PKB is still part of Jokowi's coalition





loading…

Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (Mendes PDTT) Abdul Halim Iskandar (R) said his party is still part of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) government coalition. Photo/Raka Dwi Novianto

JAKARTA – Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (Mendes PDTT) – Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (Mendes PDTT) Abdul Halim Iskandar said his party was still part of President Joko Widodo's governing coalition ( Jokowi ). The elder brother of PKB President Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imin) said that PKB has been part of the government coalition since the 2019 elections until today. “Well, we are President Jokowi’s coalition, how come? There has never been a problem, our people are President Jokowi's coalition since the first elections until now. I am a minister because I am part of President Jokowi's coalition,” said Gus Halim, his nickname, at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Monday (18/3/2024). As previously reported, Minister of Villages PDTT, who is also Chairman of the East Java DPW PKB, Abdul Halim Iskandar, and Minister of Manpower, who is also Deputy Chairman General of the DPP PKB, Ida Fauziyah, visited the presidential palace today. Their arrival was partly intended to report on the PKB's increased votes in the 2024 elections. “I and Ms. Ida deliberately asked the President for time for periodic reporting activities. So usually we do not “We don't do it together, we usually do our periodic reports separately,” said Gus Halim. After reporting on the performance of the two ministries, Gus Halim and Ida also reported on the PKB's increased votes following the 2024 parliamentary elections. Both also thanked Jokowi for being allowed to run for office. elections in each electoral district. Halim is running for East Java Constituency VIII, while Ida is running for DKI Jakarta II Constituency. “At the same time, we also informed the president because the report concerned the parliamentary elections. This means that we also reported on the acquisition of national votes by the PKB. Thank God, they increased quite significantly and a lot of eggs broke,” he said. said. (zik)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1342533/12/kakak-kandung-cak-imin-sebut-pkb-masih-jadi-bagian-koalisi-jokowi-1710745437 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos