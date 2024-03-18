Politics
The Musk-Modi show and Tesla's $151 billion gateway to India
New tax cuts in India could be the key Tesla and its EV rivals need to unlock the world's third-largest auto market, but only if the government backs away from limiting sales.
For years, India has imposed prohibitive tariffs of up to 100% on imported foreign electric vehicles. This means cars like Teslas Model 3, which sells for $38,990 in the United Stateswould cost almost $80,000 in India. (Largely due to tariffs, Tesla currently does not sell any vehicles in the country.)
But last Friday, India's Ministry of Heavy Industries announced that it would reduce prices for foreign electric vehicle manufacturers who are committed to establishing manufacturing operations in India. If automakers invest at least $500 million in India-based manufacturing, taxes on their vehicles will drop to just 15%and down to zero if the car sells for less than $35,000.
However, under the new rules, sales of foreign electric vehicle makers are capped at 8,000 cars per year if they take advantage of the program. Tesla's declining sales in China have made headlines recently, but it still sold nearly 100,000 cars last December alone in China. Selling 8,000 cars a year in India doesn't mean much in itself for Tesla, but it represents a change that could yield better results later if the Indian government relaxes these sales limits in the future. And even getting permission to build factories in India is a big victory for Tesla, which announced that it was ready to commit up to $2 billion to India's manufacturing sector late last year..
While this policy can be used by global companies already operating in India, Tesla is widely seen as the company whose government wants to set up a factory in India, UBS India auto analyst Pramod Kumar wrote in a comment to Fortune.
Tesla has been courting India for some time: Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York last June, where they reportedly discussed a potential Tesla Indian factory. Musk said he was a fan of Modi after their meetingadding that he was incredibly excited about India's future, which was brighter than any major country in the world.
The Indian auto market is huge and largely untapped, not only for Tesla, but also for other foreign automakers. India is the third largest automobile market in the world, worth $151 billion, according to data from its Ministry of Heavy Industries. But we are still in the very early stages of the electric vehicle adoption cycle: In 2021, a BCG report found that electric vehicles accounted for less than 1% of the market and that personal vehicles such as scooters accounted for almost half of that share. There is room for massive growth: Estimated BCG that electric vehicles could account for up to 35% of all car sales by 2030.
Once showed that India overtook China as the world's largest country last year and that its 1.4 billion people represent a big opportunity for electric vehicle makers. Currently, the market is dominated by the domestic manufacturer Maruti, which accounted for a third of all Indian car sales in 2022.
In the short term, analysts expect minimal impacts for domestic manufacturers from the new tariff rules. Share prices of M&M and Tata Motors, two rivals of Maruti, fell 5% and 2% respectively after the tariffs were announced, which analyst Kumar of UBS called an overreaction.
We believe that the new EV policy will not have a significant impact in the short to medium term on the Indian listed market. [original equipment manufacturers] due to lower volume limits on imports and a higher price of US$35,000 per car, Kumar wrote.
