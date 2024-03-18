Imran Khan asks Supreme Court to hear appeals over election challenge





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Monday challenged objections raised by the Supreme Court Registrar over the former's petition regarding elections to NA-89 Mianwali-I and NA-122 Lahore- VI.

While the nomination papers of candidates for the February 8 elections were accepted, the returning officers (ROs) had on December 29 rejected the nomination papers filed by Imran Khan. The reasons given for rejecting his applications were as follows: Imran Khan owed social security dues worth Rs 3,689 million to the Punjab Employees' Social Security Institution (PESSI).

Other reasons cited for the rejection included Imran Khan's conviction in the Toshakhana case and subsequent five-year disqualification.

Imran appealed the ROs' decision, but the election courts upheld the decisions they had taken. Later, the Lahore High Court (LHC) also upheld the RO's decision when Imran approached it to challenge the election tribunal's decision.

When the case came before the Supreme Court, its registrar opposed Imran Khan's appeal.

Lawyer Uzair Karamat Bhandari has now filed an appeal in chambers on behalf of Imran Khan. He asked the top court to set aside the registrar's February 1 decision to raise objections.

The petition urged the top court to assign a number to the appeal and fix it for hearing.

The petition contended that the objections raised by the Registrar were contrary to the applicable law and the facts on record and were therefore liable to be quashed.

She further argued that the language used in the decision showed that it was a generic order that was issued without a critical review of the petition. He added that a civil petition does not trigger the principle of laches.

“It is to be noted that the certified copy was received at Lahore and the civil petition was filed a day later in Islamabad. It is therefore clear from this sequence of events that there was no delay on the part of the appellant and that the issue of laches simply does not arise,” Bhandari’s submission argues.

“It is clear that a mere delay in approaching the court is not enough to attract the principle of laches. There must also be some prejudice to the opposing party, which is clearly not the case here . However, the head of the institution ignored this principle. From a simple reading of the impugned order, it is evident that the head of the institution dismissed the civil petition for a legally untenable reason.”

The application further contends that an objection based on the principle of laches does not concern the admissibility of a civil petition but rather its maintainability.

