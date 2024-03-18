Donald Trump's January 6 Comments Could Backfire





Former President Donald Trump's recent comments calling those charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots “incredible patriots” and “hostages” could backfire and cost him Republican votes, according to the conservative commentator and former White House staffer Scott Jennings.

Context:

Trump made an appearance Saturday at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, intended to serve as a get-out-the-vote-style event for Bernie Moreno, a Republican candidate the former president supported for U.S. Senate . During his appearance, Trump made several comments that alarmed many people.

Most notably, Trump claimed that if he was not re-elected in November, there would be a “bloodbath for the country.” Many observers and commentators have accused this of threatening political violence, in line with some of his past remarks. Trump and his campaign team, however, defended the remark, saying it was taken out of context and referred only to a “bloodbath” for the auto industry.

Elsewhere in the speech, Trump called individuals who were arrested and charged for participating in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol “hostages” and “incredible patriots.”

“They were treated terribly and very unfairly, and you know it, and everyone knows it,” Trump said. “And we're going to work on it from the first day we take office. We're going to save our country and we're going to work with the people to heal these incredible patriots.”

What we know:

Jennings is a conservative commentator known for his appearances on CNN and for his tenure in the administration of former President George W. Bush. During a Monday morning interview on CNN Newsroom with Wolf Blitzer, Jennings echoed the position that Trump's “bloodbath” comment had been taken out of context and exaggerated. He also argued that such tactics, which he likened to “crying wolf,” would have the effect of making his alarming remarks less dangerous for many.

Jennings then cited Trump's comments earlier in the rally about the Jan. 6 defendants as an example of his truly alarming rhetoric. He warned that such comments could backfire on the former president and lead some Republican voters to abandon him in November.

“This is exactly the kind of rhetoric, in my opinion, that is worthy of criticism and worthy of discussion,” Jennings said, later adding: “His stance on these people who broke the law has been the subject of of a legal proceeding, I mean, it's just wrong and I think it's one of the things that will make some Republicans who obviously don't like [President Joe] Biden and we are wondering what to do now, which is most uncomfortable about his candidacy.”

Newsweek contacted Trump's office via email Monday afternoon for comment.

Donald Trump at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, March 16, 2024. Scott Jennings warned Monday that Trump's comments in support of the Jan. 6 defendants could backfire with GOP voters.

Trump's comments about the defendants on January 6 drew similar offense from various observers, as did his “bloodbath” remark. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called the rioters pure evil and called his comparisons to “hostages” offensive. Mike Sington, a former NBCUniversal executive, took to X to denounce the comments as “creepy” and called Trump a “wannabe autocratic dictator.”

What happens next:

Trump is currently facing a federal criminal indictment from the Justice Department, accusing him of helping to foment the Capitol riot, which he has denied. His trial date is on hold pending a Supreme Court ruling on his claims of broad presidential immunity.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

