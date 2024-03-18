'Modi ji doesn't like my words…': Rahul Gandhi clarifies 'fight against shakti' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clarified his statement made at a rally in Mumbai, explaining that his reference to 'fight against shakti' was directed against the forces of corruption and lies, and not against any religious power. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misinterpreting his remarks and wearing a mask of power he was addressing.

“Modi ji doesn't like my words, he always tries to change the meaning by distorting them in one way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a solemn truth.

“The 'shakti' (power) that I mentioned, Modi ji, is the mask of this power and we are fighting against it. It is such a power that today it has captured the voice of India, Indian institutions, CBI, IT, ED, Election Commission, media, Indian industry and the entire constitutional structure of India are in their clutches,” he said in Hindi on x.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using the same power (“shakti”) to waive loans worth thousands of millions of dollars to Indian banks, while Indian farmers are being driven to suicide because of loans of a few thousand rupees which they cannot repay.

“The same 'shakti' (power) is given to Indian ports and airports, while the youth of India is given the gift of 'Agniveer' which breaks their courage. While hailing the same power day and night, the country's media suppresses the truth.

“Narendra Modi ji, who is the slave of the same power, imposes GST on the poor of the country without controlling inflation and auctions the wealth of the country to increase the strength of this power.

“I recognize this power, just like Narendra Modi ji. It is not any kind of religious power, it is the power of injustice, corruption and lies. That is why every time I raise my voice against this, Modi ji and his lie machine are trapped. upset and enraged,” Gandhi said.

Responding to Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the prime minister of being adept at diverting public attention. She highlighted the challenges facing the population, including inflation, unemployment and the economic crisis, expressing concern over the disillusionment of youth and the plight of farmers who resort to suicide. Vadra also criticized demonetization and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), accusing them of being responsible for the downfall of many industries.

“But the prime minister’s priority is to divert public attention by distorting the statements of opposition leaders,” Vadra said in a message in Hindi.

“We are not fighting against a political party. We are not fighting against Narendra Modi, nor against a single person. But a face has been brought to the forefront.” “In Hindu dharma, there is a word 'shakti'. We are fighting against a 'shakti' (power). The question arises as to what this 'shakti' is,” he said during the public gathering in Mumbai.

Modi sharply criticized Gandhi for his “shakti” remark, accusing India's opposition bloc of trying to undermine him. Modi highlighted his respect for every mother and daughter as a form of “shakti”, describing the upcoming elections as a battle between those who seek to dismantle “shakti” and those who worship it.

Modi said, “Yesterday, at Mumbai Shivaji Ground (park), the INDI Alliance announced that they want to destroy the shakti. If they want to destroy shakti, then worshiping “Shakti” is our resolution. Modi said that for him, every mother and daughter is a form of 'shakti' and he worships them. »

“On Sunday in Mumbai, there was a rally of the INDI Alliance after the election schedule was announced. They announced their manifesto at the rally. In Mumbai's Shivaji Park, they declared that their fight was against the “Shakti”. For me, every mother, Every daughter is a form of 'shakti'. Mothers and sisters, I worship you as 'shakti'. I am the 'pujari' of Bharat Maa, he said at another rally in Telangana.

“INDI Alliance in its manifesto announced that they will finish/destroy 'shakti'. I accept their challenge. I will sacrifice my life for the safety of mothers and sisters,” he added.

Several BJP leaders launched a scathing attack on Gandhi for his remarks. The Congress hit back by criticizing Modi's statement on the INDIA bloc's manifesto to eliminate 'shakti'. They presented the upcoming elections as a choice between “Asuri Shakti” (demonic power) and “Daivik Shakti” (divine power). Congress leader Pawan Khera compared the BJP to 'Asuri Shakti' and cited cases of atrocities against women, including rape cases in Unnao, Kathua and Hathras, as well as incidents of harassment against women wrestlers.