Trump says 'bloodbath' comment was about US auto industry





Former President Donald Trump was outraged Monday over what he said were comments taken out of context at a Saturday rally in Ohio where he predicted bloodshed if he lost the presidential election in November, saying he was referring to the U.S. auto industry.

What You Need to Know Former President Donald Trump told a rally in Ohio on Saturday that there would be a “bloodbath if he lost the November presidential election.” Trump said Monday that the comment was about the U.S. auto industry; his speech in which he pledged to impose tariffs on cars imported into the United States. The comment from the former president and presumptive Republican nominee in the November election alarmed Democrats, including President Joe Biden and his re-election campaign. At other points in Trump's speech, he said that some undocumented immigrants are not people, in my opinion, reiterated his position that those arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6 are hostages and charged that if he doesn't win in November, I don't think you'll get another one. an election or certainly not an election that makes sense”

Trump's comment came during a portion of his speech where he pledged to impose tariffs on cars imported into the United States.

We're going to put a 100% tariff on every car that crosses the border, and you won't be able to sell those cars if I'm elected, Trump said Saturday. Now, if I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for the country, it will be the least I can do.

The comment from the former president and presumptive Republican nominee in the November election sparked concern among Democrats, including President Joe Biden and his re-election campaign.

It's clear this guy wants another January 6, Biden wrote on stormed the building as Congress was counting electoral votes. of the 2020 election. But the American people will inflict another resounding electoral defeat on him next November.

Biden's campaign responded to Trump's comment by calling the ex-president a loser who is defeated by more than seven million votes and then, instead of appealing to a broader audience, doubles down on his threats of political violence.

He wants another January 6, but the American people will hand him another electoral defeat in November as they continue to reject his extremism, his penchant for violence and his thirst for revenge, Biden's campaign spokesperson said, James Singer.

But in a message posted Monday on social media, Trump denounced [t]e Fake News Media and their Democratic partners for taking his comments out of context, writing that they pretended to be shocked by my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they perfectly understood that I was simply referring to the imports authorized by Crooked Joe Biden, which are killing the automobile industry.

Trump's comments echo a similar sentiment from campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, who charged in a statement Saturday that Biden and his campaign were engaging in misleading, out-of-context edits that shamed Roman Polanski .

At other points in Trump's speech, he said that some undocumented immigrants are not people, in my opinion, reiterated his position that those arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6 are hostages and charged that if he doesn't win in November, I won't do it. I think you're going to have another election or certainly not a meaningful election.

Republicans largely accepted Trump's explanation for his bloodshed comment, while Democrats were unconvinced. On Monday, President Biden's re-election campaign released a new video ad highlighting Trump's comments and juxtaposing them with his comments about the 2017 white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and his comments ” stand back and stand by” during a 2020 presidential debate when asked about the far-right Proud Boys. It ends with Trump promising to pardon the Jan. 6 defendants and dodging a question in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack that he would discourage his supporters from further violence.

Asked about Trump's remark on CNN, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., responded: As for the auto workers he spoke with, he shows them or tells them what been an economic slowdown for them.

When pressed further, Rounds said, “I speak in a different format than the former president. It's different from the way he says it. But, for now, if it comes to a choice between moving the economy forward as it is today or as we could make it, I will take a conservative approach that cools the rest of the world and builds our economy, and I think that’s really the choice that’s available to us.

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, another Republican, offered that the general tone of the speech explains why many Americans continue to ask: Should President Trump be president?

That kind of rhetoric, it's always on the edge, maybe doesn't cross over, maybe it depends on your point of view, he told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, adding: I think also that the mainstream media contributes to it.

If you take the one about the bloodshed, which arguably could be an economic bloodbath and not some sort of election-related street violence, then it gives its advocates something to focus on, something that has been distorted, Cassidy continued. So, yes, he still goes all the way with this rhetoric. And again, that's why people are worried. But sometimes the mainstream media, whether they like it or not, can't resist and go a little too far, distracting from the potential impact.

Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Democrat of Georgia, said on MSNBC on Sunday. Donald Trump has shown us who he is time and time again. And we should take it seriously.

We simply have to win this election, because he even predicts a bloodbath, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union. What does that mean? Will he cause a bloodbath? There is something wrong here.

